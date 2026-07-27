Baker Hughes Jumps After Strong Earnings Beat Estimates

Key Moments

Baker Hughes shares climbed 3.0% in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus expectations of $0.49.

Revenue reached $6.74 billion, well above the $6.51 billion consensus, supported by record Industrial & Energy Technology orders of $7.1 billion.

Management said Adjusted EBITDA topped the high end of guidance and the board declared a $0.23 quarterly dividend payable August 17.

Earnings Beat Drives Pre-Market Rally

Investing.com — Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) saw its stock rise 3.0% in pre-open trading after the company released second-quarter results Sunday evening that significantly outperformed analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.64, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Revenue totaled $6.74 billion, handily topping forecasts of $6.51 billion.

The performance stood out against a cautious backdrop, as analysts had been anticipating a year-over-year decline in EPS of roughly 22% ahead of the report.

IET Segment Delivers Record Orders and Backlog

A major bright spot in the quarter was the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment. This business generated record orders of $7.1 billion, doubling from the prior year. The surge in orders lifted backlog by 19% to a new all-time high, highlighting sustained demand associated with data center construction, gas infrastructure, and LNG activity.

Metric Reported Consensus/Comparison Adjusted EPS $0.64 $0.49 consensus Revenue $6.74 billion $6.51 billion consensus IET Orders $7.1 billion Double year-over-year Backlog Up 19% All-time high Quarterly Dividend $0.23 per share Payable August 17

Guidance, Profitability, and Dividend Support Sentiment

Management indicated that Adjusted EBITDA surpassed the upper end of its own guidance range, despite continued operational challenges in the Middle East. The company also conveyed confidence in achieving the midpoint of its full-year guidance. In addition, the board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on August 17, underscoring an ongoing focus on returning capital to shareholders.

Risk-On Market Mood Adds to Upside

The favorable company-specific news is being reinforced by broader market strength. On the day, the S&P 500 was up 0.95%, the Dow Jones gained 0.95%, and the NASDAQ advanced 1.56%. This constructive, risk-on backdrop is helping magnify the positive reaction to Baker Hughes’ earnings.

Other oilfield services and energy technology names, including Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), may also see sentiment benefits from the strong read-through on sector demand.

Investors Look Ahead to Earnings Webcast

The combination of a clear beat on earnings and revenue, record IET bookings, a reaffirmed full-year stance, and supportive equity markets has propelled Baker Hughes shares higher in pre-market trading. Investors are now focused on additional color from the company’s earnings webcast scheduled for 9:30 AM ET.