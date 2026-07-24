ServiceNow Clears $1B AI Mark as Growth Rebounds

Key Moments

ServiceNow reported Q2 2026 subscription revenue growth of 23% in constant currency, up from 19% in the prior quarter.

AI annual contract value (ACV) surpassed $1 billion in Q2 2026, with net new AI ACV growing more than 40% sequentially.

Full-year 2026 subscription revenue guidance was raised to a range of $15.755 billion to $15.770 billion.

Q2 2026 Results and Market Reaction

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) delivered a strong Q2 2026 performance, easing key investor concerns around AI monetization and growth durability. The company reported revenue of $3.99 billion, ahead of the $3.93 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share came in at $0.90, topping expectations of $0.86.

Shares of ServiceNow were trading at $96.21, up 4.64% on the day referenced, as the results helped counter a recent pattern of sharp post-earnings declines. The company also reported current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) of $13.2 billion, representing 22% growth in constant currency.

Metric Q2 2026 Result Consensus / Context Share Price (day referenced) $96.21 +4.64% today Revenue $3.99B Beat $3.93B estimate EPS $0.90 Beat $0.86 estimate AI ACV $1B+ Milestone reached cRPO $13.2B +22% constant currency

AI Monetization: From Narrative to Numbers

The primary question heading into the quarter was whether ServiceNow’s AI strategy was translating into tangible revenue. In Q2, AI ACV exceeded $1 billion, and net new AI ACV grew more than 40% quarter over quarter. The number of customers running agentic AI in production increased ninefold over nine months.

These developments supported management’s $1.5 billion AI ACV goal for full-year 2026, shifting it from a distant aspiration to a more grounded target in the eyes of many investors.

Growth Reaccelerates and Guidance Moves Higher

Beyond AI, the company showed renewed momentum in its core business. Subscription revenue growth in constant currency accelerated to 23% in Q2 2026, up from 19% in the prior quarter. This reacceleration was closely watched after two consecutive double-digit stock pullbacks following earlier earnings releases, when investors had questioned whether the slowdown was structural.

ServiceNow raised its full-year 2026 subscription revenue outlook for the second time in the same year, to a range of $15.755 billion to $15.770 billion, signaling increased confidence in demand trends.

Key Investor Questions: What Was Answered

The quarter addressed three focal investor debates:

Is AI monetization real?

Verdict: ✅ Yes

Evidence: $1B AI ACV, 40%+ sequential acceleration

Verdict: ✅ Yes Evidence: $1B AI ACV, 40%+ sequential acceleration Is federal demand a risk?

Verdict: ⚠️ Nuanced

Evidence: Fed pulled forward on-prem revenue — a tailwind and a timing flag

Verdict: ⚠️ Nuanced Evidence: Fed pulled forward on-prem revenue — a tailwind and a timing flag Can new pricing hold?

Verdict: ✅ Holding

Evidence: 25%+ price increases (Foundation/Advanced/Prime) launched Jul 1 with demand intact

Margin Pressure Emerges as a Watch Item

While topline and AI metrics were encouraging, profitability presented a notable weak spot. Gross margin was 77.9%, below the 79.2% consensus. Management attributed the shortfall to mix shift, highlighting increased on-premises federal revenue, which carries lower margins.

This development introduces a potential fault line. If the margin pressure reflects a more structural change rather than temporary mix dynamics, it could complicate the company’s 2030 profitability framework. Citizens maintained its Market Outperform rating and a $157 price target, explicitly citing gross margins as a key area to monitor going forward.

Upcoming Catalysts for ServiceNow

Several identified catalysts could shape the stock’s trajectory over coming quarters and years: