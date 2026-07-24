ServiceNow Clears $1B AI Mark as Growth Rebounds

Key Moments
- ServiceNow reported Q2 2026 subscription revenue growth of 23% in constant currency, up from 19% in the prior quarter.
- AI annual contract value (ACV) surpassed $1 billion in Q2 2026, with net new AI ACV growing more than 40% sequentially.
- Full-year 2026 subscription revenue guidance was raised to a range of $15.755 billion to $15.770 billion.
Q2 2026 Results and Market Reaction
ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) delivered a strong Q2 2026 performance, easing key investor concerns around AI monetization and growth durability. The company reported revenue of $3.99 billion, ahead of the $3.93 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share came in at $0.90, topping expectations of $0.86.
Shares of ServiceNow were trading at $96.21, up 4.64% on the day referenced, as the results helped counter a recent pattern of sharp post-earnings declines. The company also reported current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) of $13.2 billion, representing 22% growth in constant currency.
|Metric
|Q2 2026 Result
|Consensus / Context
|Share Price (day referenced)
|$96.21
|+4.64% today
|Revenue
|$3.99B
|Beat $3.93B estimate
|EPS
|$0.90
|Beat $0.86 estimate
|AI ACV
|$1B+
|Milestone reached
|cRPO
|$13.2B
|+22% constant currency
AI Monetization: From Narrative to Numbers
The primary question heading into the quarter was whether ServiceNow’s AI strategy was translating into tangible revenue. In Q2, AI ACV exceeded $1 billion, and net new AI ACV grew more than 40% quarter over quarter. The number of customers running agentic AI in production increased ninefold over nine months.
These developments supported management’s $1.5 billion AI ACV goal for full-year 2026, shifting it from a distant aspiration to a more grounded target in the eyes of many investors.
Growth Reaccelerates and Guidance Moves Higher
Beyond AI, the company showed renewed momentum in its core business. Subscription revenue growth in constant currency accelerated to 23% in Q2 2026, up from 19% in the prior quarter. This reacceleration was closely watched after two consecutive double-digit stock pullbacks following earlier earnings releases, when investors had questioned whether the slowdown was structural.
ServiceNow raised its full-year 2026 subscription revenue outlook for the second time in the same year, to a range of $15.755 billion to $15.770 billion, signaling increased confidence in demand trends.
Key Investor Questions: What Was Answered
The quarter addressed three focal investor debates:
-
Is AI monetization real?
Verdict: ✅ Yes
Evidence: $1B AI ACV, 40%+ sequential acceleration
-
Is federal demand a risk?
Verdict: ⚠️ Nuanced
Evidence: Fed pulled forward on-prem revenue — a tailwind and a timing flag
-
Can new pricing hold?
Verdict: ✅ Holding
Evidence: 25%+ price increases (Foundation/Advanced/Prime) launched Jul 1 with demand intact
Margin Pressure Emerges as a Watch Item
While topline and AI metrics were encouraging, profitability presented a notable weak spot. Gross margin was 77.9%, below the 79.2% consensus. Management attributed the shortfall to mix shift, highlighting increased on-premises federal revenue, which carries lower margins.
This development introduces a potential fault line. If the margin pressure reflects a more structural change rather than temporary mix dynamics, it could complicate the company’s 2030 profitability framework. Citizens maintained its Market Outperform rating and a $157 price target, explicitly citing gross margins as a key area to monitor going forward.
Upcoming Catalysts for ServiceNow
Several identified catalysts could shape the stock’s trajectory over coming quarters and years:
|Catalyst
|Timeline
|Significance
|Q3 FY2026 Earnings
|Oct 28, 2026
|$4.12B revenue estimate; Q3 guidance slightly below at $3.975B–$3.980B
|$1.5B AI ACV Target
|Year-end 2026
|Would validate the full AI monetization cycle
|Armis + Veza Integrations
|H2 2026
|Supports a cybersecurity business now at $1B+ and the fastest-growing within the company’s top 10 areas
|TeamViewer Partnership
|Announced Jul 23
|Extends endpoint and remote connectivity capabilities on ServiceNow’s AI Platform
|New Pricing Rollout
|Ongoing
|Implements Foundation/Advanced/Prime tiers at 25%+ higher average selling prices
|2030 Revenue Framework
|Multi-year
|$30–32B target implying ~18% CAGR, positioned as the long-term growth reference point