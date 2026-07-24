Euro Gains Versus Pound Despite UK Data Strength

Key Moments

EUR/GBP climbed toward 0.8550 during Friday’s European session, reaching a two-week high.

UK Retail Sales rose 1% MoM in June, beating expectations for a 0.3% decline. Annual growth reached 4.2%.

Traders turned their attention to upcoming UK, German, and Eurozone preliminary PMI releases for July.

Euro Strengthens Despite Strong UK Consumer Data

The Euro (EUR) gained against the British Pound (GBP) even after the latest UK consumer data exceeded expectations. During Friday’s European session, the EUR/GBP pair climbed toward 0.8550. As a result, the pair reached its highest level in two weeks.

However, the Pound struggled against several major currencies despite the positive retail figures. Markets continued to assess the outlook for UK interest rates and upcoming economic data.

Sterling Underperforms Against Major Currencies

Pound Sterling Price Today

The British Pound showed weakness against several major peers, especially the Australian Dollar. A currency performance table, which is not displayed here, showed the daily percentage changes of GBP against other major currencies. The data highlighted that Sterling was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

Meanwhile, the currency heat map showed daily moves across major currencies. The currency on the left side represents the base currency, while the currency across the top represents the quote currency. For example, the GBP/USD cell shows the percentage change between the British Pound and the US Dollar.

UK Retail Sales Beat Expectations in June

Fresh data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed stronger consumer activity in June. Retail Sales, an important measure of household spending, increased by 1% Month-on-Month (MoM). This result was well above market expectations for a 0.3% decline. It also followed a 1.2% increase in May.

Additionally, annual Retail Sales growth exceeded forecasts. The yearly rate rose 4.2%, compared with expectations for a 2.3% increase. The previous reading was revised higher to 3.5% from 3.2%.

Therefore, the strong Retail Sales report may support expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) could consider further interest rate increases in the coming months.

PMI Releases in Focus for UK and Euro Area

Market participants are watching the upcoming preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures for July. The data could create fresh volatility for the British Pound and Euro. The release was scheduled for 08:30 GMT.

The UK Composite PMI is expected to improve slightly to 49.7 in July from 49.3 in June. However, a reading below 50.0 would still indicate a contraction in overall business activity.

Meanwhile, investors are also monitoring German and Eurozone flash PMI data. These reports could influence the Euro and broader market sentiment later in the session.

ECB Holds Rates and Highlights Price Risks

On the monetary policy front, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, matching market expectations. However, the central bank warned that higher energy costs could continue to put pressure on prices.

UK Composite PMI: Definition and Market Relevance

Economic Indicator

S&P Global Composite PMI

The Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is a monthly indicator released by S&P Global. It measures business activity across the UK manufacturing and services sectors.

The index is based on surveys of senior business executives. Responses are weighted by company size and economic contribution. The survey tracks monthly changes in business conditions and can provide early signals for trends in GDP, employment, inflation, and industrial production.

The PMI ranges from 0 to 100. A reading above 50.0 indicates that private-sector activity is expanding, which is usually positive for the British Pound (GBP). In contrast, a reading below 50.0 suggests a decline in activity and may weigh on Sterling.

Upcoming PMI Release Details