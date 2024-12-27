Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Arthur J. Gallagher announces acquisition of Afina Insurance

December 27, 2024

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, said this week it had acquired Afina Insurance Advisors Inc based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

However, the company did not disclose any financial details of the agreement.

Afina Insurance is a property/casualty insurance broker that serves clientele in greater Chicago.

“Afina Insurance is a highly regarded agency whose niche expertise complements our existing retail brokerage capabilities in the Chicago area,” J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“I am delighted to welcome George and his associates to Gallagher,” the CEO added.

Stock Performance

The shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) closed without change at $288.36 in New York on Thursday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $72.033 billion.

The shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) went up 19.27% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 28.23% so far this year.

