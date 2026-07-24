BTC Holds 50-Day Support, ETH and XRP Eye Gains

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades near $65,300 on Friday, hovering just above its 50-day EMA at $65,145 after a 2.70% decline over the prior two days.

Ethereum (ETH) changes hands around $1,875, holding above its 50-day EMA at $1,831 but remaining constrained below the 100-day EMA at $1,938.

XRP trades at $1.111 with a bearish short-term tone as it lingers beneath its 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, led by the closest cap at the 50-day EMA near $1.143.

Bitcoin: 50-day EMA Acts as Near-Term Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers near its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $65,145 on Friday, stabilizing after a mild pullback earlier in the week. Price is quoted around $65,300, leaving BTC in a neutral to slightly constructive short-term posture as it trades marginally above the 50-day EMA but still below the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, located at $67,980 and $74,094, respectively. This alignment indicates that the recent rebound from the latest base is progressing, yet still resembles a corrective upswing within a broader capped framework.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 54, signaling steady upward momentum that is not stretched to overbought conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is positioned in positive territory above the zero line, pointing to gradually building bullish pressure that has not yet proved strong enough to confront the higher daily resistance levels defined by the 100-day and 200-day EMAs.

On the downside, the reclaimed 50-day EMA around $65,145 forms the first notable support area. Should sellers reassert themselves, a more substantial demand zone is identified near the former horizontal base at $64,004.

On the topside, the initial resistance level aligns with the 100-day EMA near $67,980. A more significant medium-term barrier appears at the 200-day EMA around $74,094. A sustained break above these moving averages would be required to open up the route toward the distant horizontal resistance level at $84,410.

Bitcoin Technical Levels Price Spot price (Friday) $65,300 50-day EMA $65,145 100-day EMA $67,980 200-day EMA $74,094 Key horizontal resistance $84,410 Nearby horizontal support $64,004

Ethereum: Pullback Extends After 100-day EMA Rejection

Ethereum (ETH) continues to retrace after failing to break above its 100-day EMA. On Friday, ETH trades around $1,875, staying above the 50-day EMA at $1,831, which underpins a mildly positive short-term view. However, the token remains limited beneath the 100-day EMA at $1,938 and the more distant 200-day EMA at $2,187, both of which restrain the broader recovery attempt.

The RSI near 56 resides in constructive, non-extreme territory. At the same time, the MACD indicator is also in positive territory. Together, these readings highlight a backdrop of steady but restrained bullish momentum, contingent on ETH holding above its 50-day EMA support zone.

On the upside, the first resistance hurdle arrives at the 100-day EMA near $1,938. A break above that level would put the psychological and horizontal barrier at $2,000 in focus, followed by the 200-day EMA at $2,188.

On the downside, initial support is derived from the 50-day EMA around $1,831. Below that, a more distant structural base is noted at $1,385, where dip-buying interest would be anticipated on a deeper retracement.

Ethereum Technical Levels Price Spot price (Friday) $1,875 50-day EMA $1,831 100-day EMA $1,938 200-day EMA $2,187 Upside psychological level $2,000 Key structural support $1,385

XRP: Trading Below Clustered EMAs Keeps Bias Bearish

XRP trades around $1.111 on Friday, maintaining a bearish near-term profile as the price remains below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, which are grouped overhead and continue to cap recovery attempts. The nearest dynamic resistance is the 50-day EMA at $1.143, backed by the 100-day EMA at $1.232 and the 200-day EMA at $1.440. This configuration reinforces a downside-leaning structure, even as some indicators show only modest countertrend interest.

The RSI is positioned near 49, reflecting a largely neutral momentum backdrop. The MACD is slightly positive, signaling limited buying interest against the prevailing bearish technical setup.

On the upside, initial resistance is seen at the 50-day EMA close to $1.143, followed by the 100-day EMA near $1.232. Any stronger bounce would then confront the horizontal resistance around $1.300, ahead of the 200-day EMA at $1.440 and a more distant resistance line at $1.900.

On the downside, the first substantial support area sits at the psychologically important and horizontal level of $1.000, where buyers would be expected to step in to protect the wider range if selling resumes.