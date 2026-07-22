Prologis Targets Segro in Major Logistics Takeover Move

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Prologis has proposed acquiring Segro in a deal valued at about £14 billion ($18.8 billion), or £10.32 per share.

The latest offer values each Segro share at 1,031.7 pence, combining Prologis stock with a partial cash alternative of up to £3.5 billion.

Segro shares rose nearly 4% to 901.2 pence by 0916 GMT after news of the approach emerged.

Takeover Proposal Details

On July 22, U.S. logistics company Prologis presented a takeover proposal for UK-based Segro valued at roughly £14 billion ($18.8 billion). The offer, made on a Wednesday, equates to £10.32 per Segro share and was submitted shortly before a takeover deadline.

According to the latest proposal, each Segro share is being valued at 1,031.7 pence. The structure of the bid includes 0.0920 Prologis share for every Segro share, alongside a partial cash alternative of up to £3.5 billion.

Market Reaction

Following disclosure of the approach, Segro’s stock gained nearly 4%, trading at 901.2 pence by 0916 GMT. The share price reaction reflects investor focus on the proposed terms and the implied premium to the pre-approach trading level.

Company Engagement

Segro confirmed that it has been in contact with Prologis regarding the proposal. A company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Reuters ahead of the revised bid: “We met and engaged with Prologis over the weekend and have been clear that we would consider and engage again on a revised proposal.”

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