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Home » Stock Market News » Prologis Targets Segro in Major Logistics Takeover Move

Prologis Targets Segro in Major Logistics Takeover Move

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Prologis has proposed acquiring Segro in a deal valued at about £14 billion ($18.8 billion), or £10.32 per share.
  • The latest offer values each Segro share at 1,031.7 pence, combining Prologis stock with a partial cash alternative of up to £3.5 billion.
  • Segro shares rose nearly 4% to 901.2 pence by 0916 GMT after news of the approach emerged.

Takeover Proposal Details

On July 22, U.S. logistics company Prologis presented a takeover proposal for UK-based Segro valued at roughly £14 billion ($18.8 billion). The offer, made on a Wednesday, equates to £10.32 per Segro share and was submitted shortly before a takeover deadline.

According to the latest proposal, each Segro share is being valued at 1,031.7 pence. The structure of the bid includes 0.0920 Prologis share for every Segro share, alongside a partial cash alternative of up to £3.5 billion.

Market Reaction

Following disclosure of the approach, Segro’s stock gained nearly 4%, trading at 901.2 pence by 0916 GMT. The share price reaction reflects investor focus on the proposed terms and the implied premium to the pre-approach trading level.

Company Engagement

Segro confirmed that it has been in contact with Prologis regarding the proposal. A company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Reuters ahead of the revised bid: “We met and engaged with Prologis over the weekend and have been clear that we would consider and engage again on a revised proposal.”

Key Financial Terms

ItemDetail
Headline deal valueAbout £14 billion ($18.8 billion)
Offer value per Segro share (headline)£10.32
Latest proposal valuation per share1,031.7 pence
Share consideration0.0920 Prologis share per Segro share
Partial cash alternativeUp to £3.5 billion
Segro share price at 0916 GMT901.2 pence
FX reference$1 = 0.7478 pounds
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