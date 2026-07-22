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Home » Stock Market News » Cisco’s AI Momentum Faces August Earnings Challenge

Cisco’s AI Momentum Faces August Earnings Challenge

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) is projected to report EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $16.82B around August 19, 2026.
  • The company logged $1.3B in quarterly AI orders and lifted full-year AI guidance to more than $4B.
  • Despite three straight earnings beats, Cisco’s share price reaction has been volatile, with moves of -13.08% and +16.36% around recent reports.

Key Moments

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is approaching a closely watched earnings release around August 19, 2026, with consensus forecasts calling for earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 and revenue of $16.82 billion. The broader discussion, however, centers less on those headline numbers and more on whether the artificial intelligence infrastructure cycle can continue to drive the entire business, or if the current valuation already assumes an almost flawless execution path.

As of the close on July 21, 2026, Cisco shares traded at $112.18. The full-year fiscal 2026 EPS estimate stands at $4.28, while EPS expectations over the last 90 days have been revised higher by 9.15%. Revenue estimates over the same period have also moved up.

Cisco by the Numbers

MetricValue
Share Price (Jul 21, 2026 close)$112.18
Next EPS Estimate$1.17
Next Revenue Estimate$16.82B
FY2026 EPS Estimate$4.28
90-Day EPS Revision+9.15%

The Bull Case: AI Momentum and Upward Revisions

On the bullish side, investors point first to the strength of Cisco’s AI-related business. The company recorded $1.3 billion in AI orders in a single quarter and increased its full-year AI outlook to more than $4 billion. According to Morgan Stanley’s latest VAR survey, 43% of resellers identified Cisco as best placed to capture incremental AI and data center spending, ranking it ahead of NVIDIA and white-box vendors in that particular survey.

Supporters also emphasize Cisco’s consistency in exceeding expectations. The company surpassed EPS estimates in each of the last three reported quarters: Q1 FY2026 (+2.04%), Q2 FY2026 (+1.96%), and Q3 FY2026 (+1.92%). The Q3 FY2026 release, in particular, drove a sharp market reaction, with the stock surging by +16.36%, reinforcing the perception of building positive momentum.

Forward indicators are another pillar of the bullish argument. The VAR survey’s net pipeline score climbed to +60% from +39% previously, with 67% of resellers anticipating higher sales. Expectations for campus switching refresh activity and data center projects both moved significantly higher, suggesting a strengthening demand environment in these areas.

Investors also highlight potential upside from Cisco’s Silicon One initiative. Analysts at Evercore ISI, who rate the stock Outperform as of May 2026, contend that the market has not fully recognized the impact of the next-generation Silicon One networking chip program, viewing it as a possible long-term driver of margin expansion and market share gains.

Reinforcing this constructive view, earnings and revenue estimates have been climbing. Nineteen analysts raised their profit forecasts, with EPS estimates up 9.15% over the past 90 days and revenue estimates higher by 6.36%. Bulls interpret these revisions as evidence of a fundamental re-rating rather than a mere shift in sentiment.

The Bear Case: Rich Valuation and Concentrated Growth

Bears counter that the valuation already reflects a substantial amount of good news. ProTips data highlight Cisco as trading at elevated multiples on earnings, EBIT, EBITDA, revenue, and price-to-book simultaneously. With consensus FY2026 EPS at $4.28 and the stock at $112.18, skeptics argue that the current price embeds a demanding execution bar.

Another concern is the concentration of growth in AI-related areas. While revenue guidance has improved to roughly 7%, that figure falls to about 4% when AI is excluded. Critics see this as a sign that legacy networking and campus segments are experiencing saturation, implying that the company is not enjoying a broad-based acceleration across its portfolio.

The security business is viewed as a particular vulnerability. Cisco’s security division missed expectations and displayed signs of competitive pressure. Although synergies from the Splunk integration are described as progressing, the eventual recovery remains unclear. Bears warn that any additional disappointment in this segment could weigh on the overall narrative.

Recent share-price behavior around earnings also fuels the cautious view. Even after a Q2 FY2026 beat, the stock fell -13.08%, demonstrating that the market can punish Cisco despite solid reported numbers when expectations are too lofty. Following the subsequent Q3 FY2026 surge of +16%, bears believe the threshold for the upcoming August 19 release has risen further.

Finally, skeptics highlight the risk that AI-related spending could cool. If capital expenditure commentary from major hyperscalers turns more subdued, with investors closely monitoring results from MSFT and GOOGL, Cisco’s AI-centric growth narrative could lose its primary driver quickly.

Bull vs. Bear: Side-by-Side Comparison

FactorBullBear
AI Orders$1.3B/quarter, doubling guidance100% dependent on one growth driver
Beat Streak3 consecutive beatsQ2 beat still -13% reaction
PipelineVAR score +60%, improvingTraditional biz only ~4% growth
SecuritySplunk recovery underwayMissed, competitive threat persists
ValuationRe-rating justified by AIHigh on every multiple metric
Estimates+9.15% 90-day EPS revisionsPeak margins limit upside

What the Market Needs to See in August

The fundamental debate centers on how investors define Cisco today. The company is increasingly being perceived less as a slow-growing legacy networking provider and more as an AI infrastructure platform. However, following the strong post-Q3 rally, the upcoming August 19 report carries heightened expectations.

For the current valuation to hold, the market will be looking for AI orders not merely to remain steady but to accelerate from already elevated levels. Any indication that AI demand is flattening or softening could prompt a swift reassessment of the stock’s re-rating, especially given how much of the growth narrative now hinges on that single engine.

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