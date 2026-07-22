Bitcoin Holds Key Support as ETH, XRP Eye Breakout

Key Moments

Bitcoin trades near $66,300 on Wednesday, staying above its 50-day EMA at $65,150 while remaining below the 100-day and 200-day EMAs.

Ethereum changes hands at $1,937 on Wednesday, testing its 100-day EMA and eyeing the psychological $2,000 level with supportive momentum indicators.

XRP trades around $1.14 on Wednesday, facing layered resistance from the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs despite improving momentum readings.

Bitcoin: Short-Term Tone Improves Above the 50-Day EMA

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $66,300 on Wednesday, maintaining a neutral-to-bullish technical stance after pushing above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $65,150. The price, however, still sits below the 100-day EMA at $68,082 and the 200-day EMA at $73,982, signaling that the broader corrective backdrop remains intact even as near-term conditions improve.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 60, pointing to constructive upside momentum without yet entering overbought territory. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds in positive territory, indicating that bullish momentum is developing but has not yet overcome the resistance posed by the higher daily EMAs.

On the upside, the first notable barrier is the 100-day EMA near $68,082. Above that, the 200-day EMA at $73,982 forms the next major resistance, followed by a more distant horizontal level at $84,410.

On the downside, initial technical support aligns with the 50-day EMA at $65,150. A deeper cushion is seen around the horizontal level at $64,004. A sustained move below this zone would undermine the current constructive setup and could open the way for a broader corrective decline.

Bitcoin Key Levels and Indicators Value Current price (Wednesday) $66,300 50-day EMA (support) $65,150 100-day EMA (resistance) $68,082 200-day EMA (resistance) $73,982 Key horizontal resistance $84,410 Key horizontal support $64,004 RSI 60 MACD Positive

Ethereum: Testing the 100-Day EMA with Bullish Momentum

Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,937 on Wednesday, preserving a constructive short-term bullish bias after holding above its 50-day EMA at $1,827. The token is advancing into a dense resistance area where the 100-day EMA at $1,937 coincides with immediate overhead supply, with the psychological $2,000 level sitting just above. The longer-term 200-day EMA at $2,171 marks a higher cap on the broader upside.

The RSI sits at 64, indicating solid bullish momentum while remaining shy of overbought conditions. The MACD is also in positive territory, suggesting that buyers currently retain control of the near-term trend.

On the topside, the 100-day EMA around $1,937 is the first hurdle, followed by the horizontal resistance at $2,000. Should the move extend, the 200-day EMA at $2,171 represents a more distant ceiling.

On the downside, the 50-day EMA at $1,827 offers initial support. A deeper retracement would bring focus to a more structural horizontal level near $1,385, where demand could potentially reemerge.

Ethereum Key Levels and Indicators Value Current price (Wednesday) $1,937 50-day EMA (support) $1,827 100-day EMA (resistance) $1,937 Psychological resistance $2,000 200-day EMA (resistance) $2,171 Key horizontal support $1,385 RSI 64 MACD Positive

XRP: Price Pressured by Overhead EMAs Despite Improving Momentum

XRP trades at $1.14 on Wednesday, retaining a bearish near-term structure as it remains below its key moving averages. The 50-day EMA at $1.14, the 100-day EMA at $1.23, and the 200-day EMA at $1.43 all sit above spot levels, signaling that the broader trend is still under pressure even after the latest rebound.

Momentum readings are turning more constructive. The RSI prints at 56, and the MACD is positioned above zero with a mildly positive line. This indicates that bearish control is weakening, although sellers are still defending the cluster of moving-average resistance overhead.

On the upside, the first resistance is the 50-day EMA at $1.14. Above that, the 100-day EMA at $1.23 and a nearby horizontal barrier around $1.30 form the next caps. Higher up, the 200-day EMA at $1.43 together with the horizontal level at $1.90 define a broader supply zone.

On the downside, initial structural support is located near the parallel channel boundary at $1.00. A clear break below that area would reopen the path toward more significant downside. Conversely, a daily close above $1.14 would be an early indication that buyers are beginning to challenge the prevailing bearish pattern.