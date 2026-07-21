NVIDIA, Apple Neck and Neck in Market Value Race

Apple (AAPL) and NVIDIA (NVDA) currently sit at almost identical multi-trillion-dollar market capitalizations, separated by only a marginal difference.

Consensus forecasts call for NVIDIA’s revenue to climb from $215.94B to $393.18B in FY2027, while its FY EPS estimate is projected to rise from $4.77 to $8.99.

Apple trades above most major analyst price targets at a ~37x P/E on FY2026 EPS, implying potential valuation pressure if its earnings multiple compresses.

The Current Market Cap Standoff

Apple and NVIDIA are effectively tied in the race for the world’s most valuable public company. Their market capitalizations are separated by what amounts to a rounding difference at the multi-trillion-dollar level, yet the fundamental outlook for each name points in very different directions as year-end 2026 approaches.

According to consensus expectations, NVIDIA’s revenue is projected to nearly double year-over-year to $393.18B in FY2027. Apple, by contrast, is trading above most analysts’ stated price objectives, suggesting that investors may already be assigning a best-case scenario to the stock.

Scorecard: Apple vs NVIDIA

Based on current share prices and estimated share counts, the comparative snapshot looks as follows:

Apple (AAPL) NVIDIA (NVDA) Share price (Jul 20) $326.59 $203.28 Implied market cap ~$4.93T ~$4.96T FY revenue estimate $478.17B $215.94B Revenue growth (TTM) ~15% ~66% FY EPS estimate (current year) $8.76 $4.77 FY EPS estimate (next year) $9.67 $8.99 EPS revision (1 year) +17.3% +46.6% Analyst consensus Mixed Predominantly Buy

On this basis, NVIDIA’s valuation is just ahead of Apple’s, but the two are essentially tied in market cap right now.

NVIDIA: Hyper-Growth Backed by Upward Revisions

NVIDIA’s latest earnings performance underscores the strength of its current trajectory. The company recently reported $81.6B in revenue for FY2027 Q1 (May 2026), outpacing expectations by $2.4B and delivering a +5.65% upside surprise on EPS.

Looking forward, consensus estimates depict a steep growth curve:

FY2027 revenue is projected at $393.18B, nearly twice the current-year forecast of $215.94B.

FY2027 EPS is estimated at $8.99, compared with $4.77 for the current fiscal year, implying an 88% year-on-year jump.

Analyst price targets are concentrated in a $200–$240 band, with Cantor Fitzgerald’s bullish scenario at $240 and BofA at $235.

EPS estimates have been revised higher by 46.6% over the past year, reflecting repeated upside surprises.

At today’s price, NVDA trades within that target range, leaving room for additional upside if the growth narrative persists. Applying a 30x forward multiple – referenced by analysts – to the FY2027 EPS estimate of $8.99 would imply a share price near $270. That would represent an increase of roughly 33% from the current level and could lift NVIDIA’s market capitalization toward or above $6.5T.

Apple: Consistent Execution, Valuation Question

Apple continues to deliver stable, compounding results, having topped consensus expectations for four consecutive quarters. In Q2 FY2026, the company generated $111.2B in revenue, a 2.1% beat versus forecasts, with EPS of $2.01, exceeding estimates by 4.15%.

Services remain a core growth driver, and AI integration via the Gemini LLM is highlighted as a key catalyst in 2026. However, Apple’s valuation is confronting an increasingly challenging setup:

At $326.59, the stock is trading above most major published price targets.

BofA’s bull case stands at $320, which the stock has already surpassed.

Loop Capital’s target of $315 and Morgan Stanley’s $298 have also been exceeded.

Barclays holds a more bearish stance at $230, a level that appears far removed from current pricing.

With FY2026 EPS forecast at $8.76, Apple is valued at about 37x earnings at the current share price, a premium for a business growing revenue at roughly 15% annually. BofA’s modeling anticipates a price-to-earnings multiple of 28x by 2027, implying that multiple compression – rather than earnings growth – could be the primary drag going forward.

Competing Bull Cases Into Year-End 2026

When focusing strictly on growth profiles and forward estimates, the balance appears to tilt toward NVIDIA, though not without significant qualifiers.

NVDA: Scenario for Further Market Cap Expansion

The constructive case for NVIDIA rests on:

Very strong projected earnings growth.

Remaining upside versus the current range of analyst price targets.

Continued positive EPS revisions, suggesting that estimates may still be catching up to reality.

If Vera Rubin GPU volumes increase as anticipated in the second half of 2026 and AI-related capital expenditures continue unabated, NVIDIA could potentially add $1T or more in market value by December.

AAPL: Valuation Resilience Hinges on AI and iPhone Cycle

For Apple, the optimistic view assumes its elevated multiple holds up:

A premium valuation that does not materially contract if AI-Siri integration helps trigger an iPhone upgrade “super-cycle.”

Morgan Stanley’s bull case price of $376, which would allow additional upside from current levels.

An outlook that includes 250M+ iPhone shipments in FY2027 as a key variable.

Risk Profiles and the Deciding Catalyst

A key differentiator between the two companies is volatility. NVIDIA has a beta of 2.12 compared with Apple’s approximate beta of 1.2, which amplifies both downside and upside moves in environments of macro uncertainty or changes in AI spending trends.

Apple’s installed base of more than 2B devices offers a structural moat that NVIDIA does not possess, potentially providing greater resilience during market stress or cyclical slowdowns.

On fundamentals and near-term momentum, NVIDIA currently appears better positioned to hold the top spot by year-end 2026. However, given how closely the two market caps are aligned, the outcome remains highly uncertain. The critical near-term inflection point is expected to be NVIDIA’s earnings release on August 26 and the accompanying signals around AI capital expenditure from hyperscale customers heading into the fourth quarter.