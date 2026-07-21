Newmont Advances on Gold Rally and Earnings Optimism

Key Moments

Newmont Goldcorp Corp stock advanced 2.5% in pre-market trading to $91.39 as gold prices rebounded.

Spot gold climbed nearly 2% to about $4,080 per ounce after approaching $4,000 in the prior session.

Wall Street expects Newmont’s Q2 2026 EPS to range from $1.99 to $2.20, implying roughly 54% year-over-year growth despite an 11.9% pullback in consensus estimates over the past 30 days.

Pre-Market Rally Tied to Gold Rebound and Earnings Anticipation

Newmont Goldcorp Corp shares moved higher in pre-open trading, gaining 2.5% to $91.39. The stock’s advance coincided with a notable rebound in gold prices and increased optimism ahead of the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings release scheduled for July 23.

Spot gold rose nearly 2% to around $4,080 per ounce on July 21. This move represented a sharp turnaround after the metal had slipped toward the $4,000 level in the previous session, providing a favorable backdrop for gold-exposed equities such as Newmont.

Fed Commentary Eases Rate Fears, Supporting Bullion

The rally in gold was primarily driven by comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh suggesting that inflation risks have moderated. This shift reduced market expectations for additional interest rate hikes, a development that typically supports gold by lowering the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset.

Earnings Outlook: Strong Growth but Softer Estimates

Investor positioning ahead of Newmont’s Q2 2026 report is intensifying. Wall Street analysts are forecasting earnings per share in a range of approximately $1.99 to $2.20 for the quarter. This outlook implies growth of roughly 54% compared with the prior year, extending momentum from the company’s record-beating Q1 performance.

At the same time, the consensus EPS forecast has been trimmed by about 11.9% over the past 30 days. This adjustment highlights a degree of caution as the earnings date approaches, even as the year-over-year trajectory remains notably positive.

Analyst Sentiment and Valuation Backdrop

Analyst views on Newmont remain broadly constructive. Out of 23 analysts covering the company, 18 maintain a Strong Buy rating. The average price target remains well above the current share price, underscoring continued conviction in the stock despite the recent downward revision in earnings expectations.

Metric Detail Pre-market move +2.5% Pre-market price $91.39 Spot gold level (July 21) Approximately $4,080/oz Q2 2026 EPS forecast range $1.99 – $2.20 Year-over-year EPS growth Roughly 54% Change in consensus EPS (last 30 days) Approximately -11.9% Analyst ratings 18 of 23 at Strong Buy

Sector and Market Context

Recent trading pressure has not been limited to Newmont. Sector peers have also come under strain, with Barrick Mining declining roughly 13.7% over the past month. The latest rebound in bullion suggests that the broader gold mining space is beginning to recover from recent lows alongside the move in spot prices.

The broader equity market backdrop has been supportive. The S&P 500 is up 0.5% and the NASDAQ is gaining 1.3% in today’s session, contributing to a risk-on environment that is amplifying gains in gold-related equities.

Geopolitics, Inflation Risk, and Gold’s Macro Setting

Gold has been consolidating above the $4,000 per ounce level as the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict keeps investors focused on energy-driven inflation risks. These geopolitical tensions are playing a significant role in shaping the macro environment for precious metals and sustaining investor interest in gold as a potential hedge.

Newmont’s Positioning Ahead of Q2 2026

Newmont’s scale and status as the world’s largest gold producer have allowed it to be one of the main beneficiaries of the latest upswing in bullion prices. Its significant operational leverage to gold is magnifying the impact of the metal’s recovery on the company’s shares.

With Q2 earnings just two days away, Newmont is approaching the release supported by a $6 billion share repurchase program and a net cash balance sheet. The alignment of a recovering gold price, reduced expectations for further rate hikes, and active pre-earnings positioning has created the conditions for the stock’s pre-market advance.