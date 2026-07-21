Crude Holds Risk Premium on Rising Gulf Tensions

Key Moments

BNY’s Geoff Yu highlights that the U.S.-Iran standoff and Houthi threats in the Red Sea are maintaining a geopolitical premium in Brent and WTI prices.

Brent crude has advanced toward $88 per barrel, amid concerns that potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could further constrain oil supply.

Elevated energy prices are being viewed both as a risk-off market signal and as an inflation shock, complicating the behavior of U.S. Treasurys as a traditional safe haven.

Geopolitical Risks Underpin Oil Prices

BNY’s Geoff Yu reports that ongoing tensions involving the United States and Iran, combined with threats from the Houthis in the Red Sea, are helping to sustain a geopolitical premium in benchmark crude contracts Brent and WTI. Brent has moved toward $88 per barrel, with market participants focused on potential supply disruptions if the Strait of Hormuz is affected.

According to Yu, the current backdrop of higher energy prices is acting as both a barometer of risk aversion across global markets and a source of renewed inflationary pressure.

Escalation Across the Gulf and Red Sea

“The U.S.–Iran conflict intensified for a tenth straight day while mediators tried to restore a fragile truce, with the Houthis in Yemen threatening a new maritime front in the Red Sea. The U.S. Central Command said it hit command centers, launch sites and air defenses in Iran, while Iran struck U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Jordan. The U.K. navy reports also pointed to attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.”

These developments are feeding directly into energy markets, with increased attention on shipping routes and infrastructure that are critical for global oil flows.

Price Levels and Market Transmission

“The standoff has lifted Brent crude to $88.45 a barrel and pushed U.S. gasoline above $4 per gallon. Disruptions to Hormuz shipping could further tighten global oil supplies and raise geopolitical risk.”

Asset / Indicator Level Cited Context Brent crude $88.45 per barrel Supported by Gulf conflict and supply risk U.S. gasoline Above $4 per gallon Reflecting elevated energy prices

Implications for Safe-Haven Assets and Inflation

“In the Gulf, a tenth day of strikes keeps the shipping-risk channel alive and leaves oil trading with a geopolitical premium. Gold has edged higher, but higher oil is not just a risk-off signal; it’s also an inflation shock. That is why Treasurys haven’t behaved like a simple safe haven.”

The combination of persistent geopolitical stress and rising energy costs is therefore influencing not only commodity markets, but also the behavior of traditional safe-haven assets and broader inflation expectations.