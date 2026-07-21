3M Lifts Profit Forecast as Core Unit Outperforms

Key Moments

3M shares climbed 6% in premarket trading after the company increased its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

The safety and industrial segment delivered more than 8% year-over-year quarterly sales growth, supported by broad-based demand.

3M now projects full-year adjusted earnings per share between $8.80 and $8.95, up from a prior range of $8.50 to $8.70.

Guidance Raised on Strong First-Half Performance

On July 21, 3M lifted its full-year profit guidance, citing the combined benefits of cost-control actions, price increases, and ongoing strength in its safety and industrial operations. The revised outlook pushed the stock up 6% in premarket trading.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.80 to $8.95, compared with its earlier forecast of $8.50 to $8.70. “As a result of our strong first-half performance and continued momentum, we are increasing our full-year guidance,” Brown said.

Metric Previous Guidance Updated Guidance Adjusted EPS (full year) $8.50 – $8.70 $8.80 – $8.95

Managing Inflation Through Pricing and Cost Controls

3M indicated that higher prices are expected to “fully offset” the profit headwind from oil-driven inflation, which the company now estimates will affect annual profit in a range of $150 million to $175 million. This compares with a prior forecast of a $125 million annual cost impact.

Companies across sectors are facing escalating input costs as oil prices have climbed to their highest levels in more than a month in July amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions and concerns about potential disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the company, cost-cutting measures, pricing initiatives, and the rollout of new products and customer service programs under CEO William Brown have helped preserve margins against a backdrop of prolonged inflation and subdued demand in certain markets.

Segment Performance Highlights

The safety and industrial division, 3M’s largest business by revenue, posted more than 8% growth in quarterly sales compared with the same period a year earlier. The increase was driven by solid demand across electrical markets, adhesives, abrasives, and industrial specialties, with roofing granules returning to growth.

In the transportation and electronics segment, persistent softness in the auto-related business was offset by strength in data centers and the semiconductor market, where sales grew nearly 6%.