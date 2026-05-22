Oil Prices Slip as US-Iran Deal Uncertainty Weighs

Key Moments:

ICE Brent futures settled 2.3% lower below $103/bbl, marking the weakest close since early May.

Persistent uncertainty around US-Iran negotiations, including uranium enrichment and the Strait of Hormuz toll proposal, has driven sharp price volatility.

Global refined products remain tight in gasoline and jet fuel, while Singapore oil product stocks rose marginally by 38k barrels to 45.4m barrels.

Negotiation Jitters Keep Crude on Edge

ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey report that oil market participants remain fixated on the ongoing discussions between the US and Iran. They highlight that uncertainty surrounding a potential agreement – and associated issues such as uranium enrichment and a proposed toll for the Strait of Hormuz – continues to inject volatility into crude trading.

According to the analysts, price action has been heavily influenced by news headlines related to the talks, with traders reacting quickly to any perceived shift in momentum toward or away from a deal.

Market Skepticism Over Deal Prospects

The analysts note that many in the market remain cautious despite signs that the two sides may be narrowing their differences. They emphasize that previous episodes in which an agreement appeared to be within reach, only to subsequently fail, have fostered skepticism among a large portion of market participants.

They also flag that, even with suggestions that the gap between positions has narrowed, significant points of contention persist, including Iran’s uranium enrichment activities and the size of its existing uranium stockpile.

Price Reaction: Brent Retreats Below $103

Reflecting the uncertain backdrop, oil prices have been “whipsawed” by headlines tied to the negotiations. Despite this choppy trading, ICE Brent crude ultimately settled 2.3% lower yesterday, finishing below $103/bbl. This marked its lowest closing level since early May.

Contract / Location Latest Move Resulting Level Comment ICE Brent -2.3% Below $103/bbl Lowest close since early May

Refined Product Dynamics: Jet and Gasoline Tightness

Beyond crude, ING highlights ongoing tightness in refined products, particularly gasoline and jet fuel. The analysts point out that the strength in the jet regrade has incentivized refineries globally to raise jet fuel yields. They state that this shift in refinery output should contribute to easing some of the constraints in the jet fuel market.

Singapore Stocks Edge Higher

On the inventory front, the analysts report a modest increase in oil product stocks in Singapore over the last week. Total product stocks rose by 38k barrels to 45.4m barrels. This uptick was primarily driven by a build in residual fuel inventories, which expanded by 1.42m barrels.

Location / Product Weekly Change Total Level Driver Singapore – Total oil product stocks +38k barrels 45.4m barrels Marginal overall increase Singapore – Residual fuel stocks +1.42m barrels Not specified Main contributor to stock build

Key Moments:

ICE Brent futures settled 2.3% lower below $103/bbl, marking the weakest close since early May.

Persistent uncertainty around US-Iran negotiations, including uranium enrichment and the Strait of Hormuz toll proposal, has driven sharp price volatility.

Global refined products remain tight in gasoline and jet fuel, while Singapore oil product stocks rose marginally by 38k barrels to 45.4m barrels.

Negotiation Jitters Keep Crude on Edge

ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey report that oil market participants remain fixated on the ongoing discussions between the US and Iran. They highlight that uncertainty surrounding a potential agreement – and associated issues such as uranium enrichment and a proposed toll for the Strait of Hormuz – continues to inject volatility into crude trading.

According to the analysts, price action has been heavily influenced by news headlines related to the talks, with traders reacting quickly to any perceived shift in momentum toward or away from a deal.

Market Skepticism Over Deal Prospects

The analysts note that many in the market remain cautious despite signs that the two sides may be narrowing their differences. They emphasize that previous episodes in which an agreement appeared to be within reach, only to subsequently fail, have fostered skepticism among a large portion of market participants.

They also flag that, even with suggestions that the gap between positions has narrowed, significant points of contention persist, including Iran’s uranium enrichment activities and the size of its existing uranium stockpile.

Price Reaction: Brent Retreats Below $103

Reflecting the uncertain backdrop, oil prices have been “whipsawed” by headlines tied to the negotiations. Despite this choppy trading, ICE Brent crude ultimately settled 2.3% lower yesterday, finishing below $103/bbl. This marked its lowest closing level since early May.

Contract / Location Latest Move Resulting Level Comment ICE Brent -2.3% Below $103/bbl Lowest close since early May

Refined Product Dynamics: Jet and Gasoline Tightness

Beyond crude, ING highlights ongoing tightness in refined products, particularly gasoline and jet fuel. The analysts point out that the strength in the jet regrade has incentivized refineries globally to raise jet fuel yields. They state that this shift in refinery output should contribute to easing some of the constraints in the jet fuel market.

Singapore Stocks Edge Higher

On the inventory front, the analysts report a modest increase in oil product stocks in Singapore over the last week. Total product stocks rose by 38k barrels to 45.4m barrels. This uptick was primarily driven by a build in residual fuel inventories, which expanded by 1.42m barrels.