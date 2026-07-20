Broadcom Gains as AI Sector Exposure Returns

Key Moments

Broadcom stock rose 1.2% in pre-market trading to $375.17 after a roughly 6.65% weekly decline left shares about 24% below their 52-week high of $495.

A Morgan Stanley note during the week of July 13 characterized the recent semiconductor selloff as a buying opportunity and reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom.

Management guidance points to more than $16 billion in AI semiconductor revenue in Q3, underpinning Wall Street confidence despite an ITC complaint filed July 17.

Pre-Market Bounce After Steep Pullback

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) advanced 1.2% in pre-open trading, changing hands at $375.17 as investors stepped back into the name following a sharp retreat. The stock had fallen roughly 6.65% over the prior week, leaving it approximately 24% below its 52-week high of $495 and prompting dip-buying interest from market participants looking to reestablish positions.

Morgan Stanley Turns Semiconductor Weakness Into an Opportunity

Support for the rebound is being underpinned by a Morgan Stanley research note circulated during the week of July 13. The report cast the broad pullback in U.S. semiconductor stocks as an attractive entry point, citing ongoing data center capacity tightness as evidence that demand for AI infrastructure remains structurally robust.

Within that broader view, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its Buy rating on Broadcom, characterizing the company as a core beneficiary of AI trends. This stance has continued to resonate with institutional investors searching for re-entry levels in the wake of the recent slide in semiconductor valuations.

Legal Overhang From Netlist ITC Complaint

Sentiment had been pressured further by a Netlist ITC complaint filed on July 17, which listed Broadcom as a respondent in a matter related to Samsung’s HBM and DDR5 memory offerings. The action injected an element of legal and supply-chain uncertainty into the story, weighing on the share price. However, the situation has not materially altered the company’s underlying earnings outlook as currently perceived in the market.

Constructive Broader Market and Sector Tone

The wider equity backdrop is also favoring risk assets. The NASDAQ is up 0.8% and the S&P 500 is higher by 0.4% in the current session, reflecting renewed risk appetite across technology and growth segments.

Other prominent AI-focused semiconductor names, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), are participating in the improvement as investors reassess the resilience of hyperscaler AI capital expenditures after several weeks of de-risking.

Index / Stock Move Context Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) +1.2% pre-market to $375.17 Rebound after roughly 6.65% weekly drop and 24% slide from $495 peak NASDAQ +0.8% Risk-on tone in technology and growth S&P 500 +0.4% Broad market support for equities

AI Growth Outlook Supports Re-Rating

The current move in Broadcom reflects a combination of technical and fundamental factors. The stock appears to be recovering from oversold conditions following its recent slide, while sustained conviction from Wall Street in the company’s AI-related prospects is providing an additional tailwind.

Management has guided to AI semiconductor revenue exceeding $16 billion in Q3, a trajectory that continues to underpin the positive view among investors focused on AI infrastructure demand. When combined with the broader market’s upswing, these factors are helping lift Broadcom and the wider semiconductor complex off recent lows.