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Home » Stock Market News » Baird Keeps Bullish Yum View Despite Taco Bell Concerns

Baird Keeps Bullish Yum View Despite Taco Bell Concerns

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Baird reiterated its Outperform rating on Yum Brands even as a parasite outbreak linked to Taco Bell suppliers raised near-term U.S. comp sales risks.
  • The firm estimated that a 500 basis point hit to Taco Bell U.S. comps for the rest of the year could trim its 2026 EPS forecast by $0.05 to $0.10 from $6.88.
  • Baird characterized the food safety issue as temporary and suggested long-term investors consider buying Yum on significant share price weakness.

Parasite Outbreak Puts Taco Bell Under Scrutiny

Baird reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) while acknowledging that a parasite outbreak tied to produce supplied to Taco Bell locations could weigh on the chain’s U.S. comparable sales in the near term.

According to multiple media reports cited in the note, authorities identified shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms to Taco Bell restaurants as a potential source of contamination in the outbreak. The incident has reportedly sickened thousands of individuals across several U.S. states, with Michigan highlighted as particularly affected.

Reports last week indicated that Taco Bell restaurants in Michigan removed certain ingredients from their menus as a precautionary step.

Baird Flags Near-Term Demand Risk, Cites Prior Industry Episode

Baird said that heightened concerns about Taco Bell’s food safety could represent a meaningful headwind to short-term demand patterns at the brand. To frame the potential impact, the firm pointed to the E. Coli outbreak associated with McDonald’s U.S. restaurants in October 2024 as a comparable episode.

In that case, Baird noted, traffic slowed by an estimated 500-plus basis points before beginning to normalize within three to six months, aided in part by incremental marketing spending funded by McDonald’s.

Recent Taco Bell U.S. Performance Trends

Despite the emerging food safety issue, Baird’s channel checks indicated that Taco Bell U.S. sustained solid comparable sales momentum in the second quarter. The firm said comps may have risen 7% to 8% in the period, following an 8% gain in the first quarter.

By comparison, Baird had previously modeled second-quarter U.S. comparable sales for Taco Bell at 6%, while consensus expectations stood at 6.8%.

MetricFirst QuarterSecond Quarter (Indicated)Baird 2Q Model2Q Consensus
Taco Bell U.S. comparable sales+8%+7% to +8%+6%+6.8%

Baird also referenced recent data that showed a robust start to the third quarter through last week, with Taco Bell U.S. comps running ahead of prior expectations for the upcoming quarters. Before the food safety headlines, consensus estimates stood at 5.1% for the third quarter and 4.9% for the fourth quarter.

Potential Impact on Comps and Earnings Outlook

The firm outlined a scenario in which comparable sales at Taco Bell U.S. fall by roughly 500 basis points from recent levels for the balance of the year. Under that assumption, Baird said reported comps could slow to the low-single-digit range in the second half of 2026.

Combining that potential outcome with its current second-quarter expectations, Baird estimated that its 2026 earnings per share projection for Yum Brands could decline by $0.05 to $0.10 from the existing $6.88 forecast, assuming no other changes.

ItemCurrent EstimateIllustrative Impact
Yum 2026 EPS (Baird)$6.88Down by $0.05 to $0.10 under adverse comp scenario
Modeled comp sales impactApproximately 500 basis point decline for remainder of the year

Strategic View: Temporary Setback, Buy on Weakness

Baird emphasized that it regards the current food safety challenge as a short-lived issue rather than a structural problem for Yum Brands. The firm encouraged investors with a longer time horizon to take advantage of any substantial pullbacks in Yum shares to build or add to positions.

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