Alphabet Earnings Test AI Momentum and Talent Risks

Key Moments

Alphabet (GOOGL) has exceeded EPS estimates for four consecutive quarters, including a +95.04% surprise in Q1 FY2026.

Shares last closed at $346.77, about 10% below recent June highs following concerns over AI talent departures.

Google Cloud’s order backlog nearly doubled sequentially in Q1 to $462B, underpinning bullish growth expectations.

Snapshot: Where Alphabet Stands Before Q2

Alphabet is scheduled to release Q2 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 22. Expectations are running high after a powerful string of earnings beats, but the stock has pulled back on worries about AI leadership and talent retention.

Alphabet A (GOOGL) most recently closed at $346.77, down 2.17% on Friday, and was quoted at $347.98 in pre-market trading, up 0.35%. Wall Street is looking for Q2 EPS of $2.88 and revenue of $116.98B. For FY2026, the consensus EPS estimate stands at $14.32.

The shares are roughly 10% below their June peak amid pressure from AI talent headlines, even as Warren Buffett has reportedly built a roughly $31B Berkshire position, including a $10B private placement tied to AI infrastructure. KeyBanc currently maintains a $445 price target, underscoring a sharp divide between bullish conviction and mounting risks into the print.

Track Record: A Consistent Earnings Outperformer

Alphabet’s recent performance against Street expectations has been notably strong, both on earnings and revenue, with the stock often responding positively to these surprises.

Quarter EPS Surprise Revenue Surprise Stock Reaction Q1 FY2026 +95.04% +2.89B beat +10.01% Q4 FY2025 +6.82% +2.68B beat -2.49% Q3 FY2025 +25.33% +2.56B beat +5.24% Q2 FY2025 +6.45% +2.53B beat +0.43%

Alphabet has delivered four straight quarters of upside on EPS and revenue, with three of those prints driving gains in the share price. Heading into Q2, the hurdle is set at $2.88 in EPS and $116.98B in revenue. Consensus EPS estimates have been revised higher, up 4.46% over the last 90 days and 18.06% over the past year, indicating a gradual strengthening in analyst confidence.

Cloud as the Underestimated Catalyst

The most important upside driver may not be the core search franchise, but rather Google Cloud. In Q1, the cloud order backlog almost doubled sequentially to $462B, pointing to sustained enterprise AI demand.

Analysts are projecting that Google Cloud Platform could achieve 60% growth in FY2026. This theme was central to KeyBanc’s latest valuation work, with the firm citing “underestimation of Google Search and Cloud staying power” when it raised its price target on Alphabet to $445 from $425.

Key Risks: Gemini Delays, Talent, and Competitive Pressure

Despite the compelling growth story, the bear case is meaningful, with several pressure points that investors are watching closely into the Q2 release.

Gemini 3.5 Pro setbacks: The Gemini 3.5 Pro model has been delayed, running months behind schedule and reportedly not meeting technical objectives. Any cautious or negative commentary on this front during the earnings call could unsettle AI-focused holders.

The Gemini 3.5 Pro model has been delayed, running months behind schedule and reportedly not meeting technical objectives. Any cautious or negative commentary on this front during the earnings call could unsettle AI-focused holders. AI talent departures: A notable stock decline of around 10% in June followed the exit of several high-profile AI researchers. The market will be listening for management’s stance and strategy on talent retention.

A notable stock decline of around 10% in June followed the exit of several high-profile AI researchers. The market will be listening for management’s stance and strategy on talent retention. Rising Chinese AI competition: Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3, described as a 2.8T-parameter model, was launched this week, highlighting intensifying competition at the model level and potential pricing pressure.

Valuation: Growth at a Discount?

On a growth-adjusted basis, Alphabet currently screens as relatively inexpensive within the large-cap AI universe. The shares trade at a PEG ratio of 0.6 and a P/E of approximately 28x. Based on FY2026 EPS consensus of $14.32, the stock is valued at roughly 24x forward earnings.

This multiple sits against a backdrop that includes a $462B cloud backlog, a dominant search business, YouTube’s scale, and Waymo’s expansion into four additional cities. The combination of these assets with the current valuation is a key element of the bullish thesis.

Adding to that, the “Buffett stamp” – a personally initiated ~$31B position that includes a $10B private placement focused on AI infrastructure – is interpreted as a quality signal by many fundamental investors.