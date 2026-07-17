Yen Eases as Mideast Tensions Rise, Tokyo Stands By

Key Moments

USD/JPY traded with modest gains around 162.40 during Asian hours on Friday as the Dollar firmed against the Yen.

Fresh US strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz and other locations added to geopolitical tensions.

Japan signaled potential currency intervention, while its government blueprint will defer monetary policy tools to the BoJ and decide on a possible food consumption tax cut by early August.

Dollar Advances Against Yen Amid US-Iran Escalation

The USD/JPY pair recorded moderate upside near 162.40 in Asian trading on Friday, with the US Dollar (USD) strengthening against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as geopolitical risks intensified. The move came after the United States (US) carried out another round of strikes on Iran for a sixth consecutive night, adding to market unease.

Market participants are also watching upcoming US data, with attention turning to the preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for July, scheduled for release later on Friday.

Details of Latest US Strikes on Iran

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which was cited by the BBC, American forces launched a fresh series of attacks on Thursday targeting Iran for a sixth straight night. The US military stated that the latest operations were designed to “further degrade Iranian military capabilities” and reported that it had boarded a vessel as part of efforts to enforce a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported that US missiles landed close to the island of Qeshm, near the strategic strait, and also struck the areas of Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located. Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump warned that he would target Iran’s bridges and power facilities if Tehran refused to return to negotiations. Renewed friction around the Strait of Hormuz could provide near-term support for the Greenback against the JPY.

Japan’s Policy Blueprint and Tax Decisions

On the domestic front in Japan, Kyodo News Agency reported on Friday that the government plans to specify in its economic blueprint that decisions regarding particular monetary policy instruments should be left to the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The final version of the blueprint is also expected to confirm that the government will decide “by early August” whether to reduce, and by how much, the current 8% consumption tax applied to food.

Authorities Watch Yen Moves and Flag Intervention Risk

Traders are maintaining a close watch on Japanese policymakers for any signs of direct action in the foreign-exchange market. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated on Friday that officials stand ready to respond to currency fluctuations whenever deemed necessary, reinforcing the perceived risk of intervention in the Yen.

Japanese Yen: Key Drivers and Market Role