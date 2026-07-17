Swiss Franc Holds Firm on Geopolitical Tensions

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded near 0.8090 during Asian hours on Friday after modest gains in the prior session.

Escalating Middle East tensions and Red Sea oil-route risks have increased safe-haven demand for both USD and CHF.

The Swiss National Bank kept its policy rate at 0% in June but flagged higher near-term inflation risks from geopolitics.

USD/CHF Stable Amid Conflicting Market Drivers

USD/CHF showed limited movement during Asian trading on Friday, hovering around 0.8090 after registering modest gains the previous day. The pair has been caught between opposing forces, with rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East lending support to both the US Dollar (USD) and the Swiss Franc (CHF).

The Greenback has drawn safe-haven interest as investors monitored intensifying regional tensions and potential disruptions to global energy flows. At the same time, the Franc has also attracted demand as a traditional refuge asset, limiting the upside potential for USD/CHF.

Heightened Middle East Risks and Red Sea Oil Concerns

According to Reuters, Iran has instructed Yemen’s Houthi militia to prepare to shut a key Red Sea oil shipping route if the United States targets Iranian power infrastructure. Such a move would represent a significant threat to global energy supplies and has sharpened market concerns over potential trade and price disruptions.

Further adding to the sense of instability, the Tasnim news agency reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Ahvaz. Very loud explosions were also heard in Kuwait and as far away as Basra, intensifying worries over a broader regional escalation.

These developments have pushed oil prices higher and prompted investors to reassess the outlook for global growth, inflation, and monetary policy as energy markets confront elevated geopolitical risk.

Softer US Inflation Data Dampen Fed Hike Expectations

While safe-haven flows have underpinned the Dollar, recent US macroeconomic data have tempered expectations for additional near-term Federal Reserve tightening. Earlier this week, US consumer inflation for June came in below forecasts, while producer prices unexpectedly declined.

In contrast, the labor market showed resilience, with initial jobless claims falling to a two-month low. Even so, the overall inflation picture has led traders to significantly reduce the probability of a Fed rate increase in the current month. Market views remain divided, however, on whether policymakers could still opt for a move in September.

This shift in interest-rate expectations has limited the Greenback’s strength and could restrain further upside in USD/CHF, especially if safe-haven demand for CHF persists or intensifies.

SNB Policy Stance and Inflation Risk Assessment

On the Swiss side, the Franc may gain additional support from the Swiss National Bank’s latest policy messaging. The SNB left its policy rate unchanged at 0% in June, noting that the medium-term inflation outlook had seen little change.

However, minutes from that meeting indicated policymakers acknowledged that geopolitical tensions have raised near-term inflation risks. This recognition signals that the central bank is closely monitoring how global developments could affect domestic price pressures, even as the headline policy rate remains steady.

Against the backdrop of renewed geopolitical strains and reassessments of global inflation trajectories, investors may increasingly look to CHF as a defensive asset, potentially weighing on USD/CHF if risk aversion deepens.

USD/CHF and Policy Snapshot