HSBC Sees More Apple Upside on AI and Product Roadmap

Key Moments

HSBC upgraded Apple to Buy from Hold and lifted its price target to $366 from $260, citing an “operational turning point.”

The bank raised its 2027-28 group revenue forecasts by 7-9%, including 11-13% higher iPhone sales estimates and a 5.4% increase to its 2027 Services revenue estimate.

HSBC’s new price target implies about 12% upside, with a blue-sky scenario suggesting an additional $31 per share of potential upside.

Rating Upgrade and Valuation Outlook

Investing.com – HSBC analyst Nicolas Cote-Colisson upgraded Apple to Buy from Hold in a note on Friday and increased the price target on the iPhone maker’s shares to $366 from $260. The analyst argued that Apple is at “an operational turning point” as its artificial intelligence efforts and upcoming product lineup underpin the growth outlook.

According to the note, the revised $366 target price implies roughly 12% upside based on a target 2027 non-GAAP price-to-earnings multiple of 33.5x. In addition, HSBC’s blue sky scenario indicates a further $31 per share of potential upside beyond the new base-case target.

Shift in AI Positioning and Capital Intensity

Cote-Colisson explained that HSBC had previously favored other areas of the AI value chain, specifically hyperscalers or memory manufacturers. The stance has now changed, with the analyst stating that Apple “is well placed to leverage its 2.5bn installed device base with its forthcoming revamped Apple Intelligence.”

The bank highlighted Apple’s comparatively low capital expenditure profile within this context. HSBC noted that Apple invests just 2.5% of its 2026 estimated sales in capex, while hyperscalers allocate 39% by the same measure.

New AI Capabilities and Siri Overhaul

HSBC drew attention to Apple’s planned rollout of its enhanced Siri AI this year. The note described the new agentic Siri as including visual intelligence and context-aware conversations spanning apps. These capabilities are expected to rely on foundation models distilled from Gemini that operate both on-device and on Apple’s private cloud servers.

Hardware Roadmap Supporting Growth

The bank also emphasized what it described as a strong hardware pipeline. Products cited in the note include the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max scheduled for this fall, an iPhone Air in April 2027, a book-style foldable phone, and a 20th-anniversary special edition iPhone alongside smart glasses in 2027.

Upgraded Forecasts

Reflecting its more constructive stance, HSBC raised its 2027-28 group revenue forecasts by 7-9%. Within that, the bank increased its iPhone sales estimates by 11-13% and lifted its 2027 Services revenue projection by 5.4%.

Valuation and Forecast Summary