Euro Slides as Dollar Gains on Fed Rate Outlook

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades around 1.1435 after failing to extend gains near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.

Rising US-Iran tensions have stoked energy-driven inflation concerns and reinforced expectations for additional Fed tightening, supporting the USD.

Technical indicators show mixed signals, with RSI near 50 and MACD slightly negative, suggesting limited conviction in either direction.

EUR/USD Holds Under Pressure as Dollar Gains

The EUR/USD pair remains under pressure for a second consecutive session on Friday, weighed down by a modest recovery in the US Dollar. Market participants are responding to renewed energy-related inflation concerns, which have strengthened expectations for further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Spot EUR/USD is trading close to the 1.1435 area, but the absence of strong follow-through selling is prompting caution among traders considering whether the current move will develop into a deeper correction from the nearly four-week high recorded on Wednesday.

Technical Landscape: Key Levels and Indicators

From a technical standpoint, the pair’s recent upside momentum has lost traction. Earlier in the week, EUR/USD broke above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-June decline, but that move stalled near the 200-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, signaling a key area of resistance that bulls have so far been unable to overcome.

Momentum studies are sending mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index is fluctuating close to the neutral 50 mark, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is edging slightly into negative territory. Together, these indicators suggest that buying interest may be capped in the near term and that a clear directional bias has yet to emerge.

Support and Resistance Zones

On the downside, the principal structural support remains at the Fibonacci anchor around 1.1330. This level coincides with the most recent swing low and could draw in dip buyers if the pair experiences a more pronounced pullback.

On the topside, immediate resistance is defined by the 200-period SMA at 1.1477, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1508. A decisive break above these barriers would expose higher Fibonacci targets at 1.1563 and 1.1618, assuming that bullish momentum resumes and extends.