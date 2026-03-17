EUR/CHF Advances as Traders Eye Key Rate Decisions

Key Moments

EUR/CHF trades near 0.9069 after rebounding from levels below 0.9000 earlier in the month amid safe-haven flows into the Swiss Franc.

Eurozone and German ZEW Economic Sentiment readings drop sharply, both missing forecasts by a wide margin.

Investors focus on upcoming ECB and SNB policy decisions, with markets favoring a more hawkish stance from the ECB compared with the SNB.

EUR/CHF Extends Recovery as CHF Strength Is Reassessed

The Swiss Franc weakened against the Euro on Tuesday, pushing EUR/CHF higher as the cross extended its recovery despite weaker Eurozone sentiment data. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF trades around 0.9069, continuing to rebound after briefly dipping below the 0.9000 level earlier this month when safe-haven demand intensified amid the escalating US-Israel and Iran conflict.

Recent price action in the pair appears to reflect position reduction rather than a material shift in macro fundamentals. With geopolitical risks still elevated, market participants have become more cautious about an overly strong Swiss Franc. Signals from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) that it is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market are likely contributing to the unwinding of long CHF positions.

Eurozone and German ZEW Surveys Signal Deteriorating Outlook

Investor confidence in the Eurozone deteriorated notably in March. The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment index fell to -8.5 from 39.4, sharply missing expectations of 24. Germany showed a similar pattern, with its ZEW reading dropping to -0.5 from 58.3, well below the consensus forecast of 38.7. These declines underscore a weaker growth outlook across the region.

Indicator Region Latest Value Previous Value Forecast ZEW Economic Sentiment Eurozone -8.5 39.4 24 ZEW Economic Sentiment Germany -0.5 58.3 38.7

Swiss Price Data Underscore Soft Inflation Backdrop

In Switzerland, Producer and Import Prices decreased 0.3% month-on-month in February, following a 0.2% decline in January and missing expectations for no change. On an annual basis, the rate moved down to -2.7% from -2.2%, highlighting continued disinflationary pressure in the Swiss economy.

Swiss Price Data Latest Previous Expectation Producer and Import Prices (MoM, February) -0.3% -0.2% 0.0% Producer and Import Prices (YoY) -2.7% -2.2% n/a

ECB and SNB Policy Meetings in Focus

Market attention is now centered on the upcoming monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the SNB, both scheduled for Thursday. Both institutions are widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at this meeting.

Traders will scrutinize forward guidance for clues on the future rate trajectory. A recent increase in Oil prices, linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, has intensified inflation concerns and led to a hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations.

Diverging Inflation Dynamics and Policy Expectations

Despite both being net energy importers, Switzerland and the Eurozone face different inflation dynamics. In the Eurozone, higher Oil prices could pressure economic growth while keeping inflation elevated. Switzerland, by contrast, benefits from a stronger Swiss Franc that helps dampen imported inflation by making foreign goods cheaper.

Within this context, markets are gravitating toward a comparatively more hawkish outlook for the ECB. Traders have started to price in the possibility of a rate hike by July, while the SNB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged through 2026.