Crypto Slips as Bitcoin Drifts, HYPE and TIA Drop

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) traded below $64,000 on Friday, staying under both its 50-day EMA at $65,041 and 200-day EMA at $75,025.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell about 9% in the prior session and hovered near $60 on Friday after breaking below its 50-day EMA at $63.09.

Celestia (TIA) tested its 50-day EMA at $0.3838 and remained below its 200-day EMA at $0.5053, sustaining a bearish near-term bias.

Bitcoin Slides for Third Day as Key Averages Cap Upside

Bitcoin (BTC) traded modestly below $64,000 on Friday, marking a third straight session of losses after a failed attempt to reclaim the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $65,000. The 50-day EMA at $65,041 continued to act as a cap on recovery efforts, while the longer-term 200-day EMA at $75,025 remained well above spot levels, underscoring a cautious technical backdrop.

Momentum indicators painted a mixed picture. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) gauge stayed in positive territory, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipped toward the neutral 50 mark. This combination pointed more to a consolidation phase than to a clear bullish reversal.

For a more durable rebound, Bitcoin would need to break and hold above the 50-day EMA at $65,041, which could open a path toward the $70,000 psychological area. On the downside, horizontal support around $60,000 formed the main structural floor. A decisive move below that level would likely signal a renewed, broader corrective phase on the daily chart.

Asset Recent Price Level 50-day EMA 200-day EMA Key Support Key Resistance / Target Bitcoin (BTC) Below $64,000 (Friday) $65,041 $75,025 $60,000 $70,000 Hyperliquid (HYPE) Around $60 (Friday) $63.09 $49.85 $52.67, then $49.85 $63.09, then $70.29 Celestia (TIA) Testing $0.3838 (Friday) $0.3838 $0.5053 $0.3285, then $0.2693 $0.4104, then $0.5053

HYPE Extends Losses After Breaking Below Near-Term Support

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded near $60 at press time on Friday, retaining a bearish short-term setup after slipping beneath its 50-day EMA at $63.09. The token logged a 9% decline in the previous session, reinforcing the downside tone. Even so, the longer-term configuration was still anchored by the 200-day EMA at $49.85, which continued to support the broader structure.

The MACD indicator turned negative and displayed a bearish profile, while the RSI hovered close to 41, indicating restrained momentum and validating ongoing selling pressure. From a directional standpoint, the prevailing bias appeared to favor additional weakness.

Technically, the path of least resistance for HYPE pointed toward the prior swing low from June 10 at $52.67, followed by the 200-day EMA at $49.85 as the next important zone. On the upside, initial resistance was aligned with the 50-day EMA at $63.09. A stronger hurdle emerged near $70.29, where a previously broken upward-sloping trendline added another layer of resistance.

Celestia Holds Below Key Averages as Rebound Stalls

Celestia (TIA) preserved a bearish near-term bias as it tested its 50-day EMA at $0.3838 on Friday, staying comfortably under the 200-day EMA at $0.5053. This configuration indicated that the broader trend remained under pressure after the token failed to clear the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.4104, calculated from the decline between $0.6257 and $0.2693.

The RSI around 47 signaled neutral to slightly soft momentum, while the MACD edged just below zero, highlighting the fading strength of recent rebounds and a waning conviction in further upside.

On the downside, the 23.6% retracement at $0.3285 stood out as the first notable support area, ahead of the structural cycle low at $0.2693, where buyers were expected to defend the broader trading range. On the topside, initial resistance appeared at the 50% retracement at $0.4104, followed by the 200-day EMA at $0.5053, which continued to cap longer-term recovery prospects.