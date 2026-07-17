AUD/JPY Pulls Back as Yen Intervention Fears Rise

Key Moments

AUD/JPY trades in negative territory near 113.35, pressured by renewed Japanese intervention rhetoric.

Japan’s Finance Minister warned authorities stand ready to take “decisive action at any time” ahead of a holiday weekend.

Despite the pullback, the daily chart still signals a constructive bullish trend above key moving averages and Bollinger Bands.

Pair Eases as Intervention Concerns Support the Yen

The AUD/JPY cross is trading lower around 113.35 during early European hours on Friday, with the move reflecting renewed support for the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Australian Dollar (AUD) following fresh intervention-related comments from Japanese officials.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated on Friday that “if it becomes necessary, we will take decisive action at any time.” The latest verbal warning comes just before a holiday weekend in Japan, a period that in previous instances has coincided with late-night market interventions.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is scheduled to meet later this month after lifting interest rates in June to their highest level in roughly thirty years. While markets anticipate another rate increase before year-end, current expectations do not point to a change at the upcoming July policy meeting.

Technical Outlook: Bullish Structure Intact Despite Softness

On the daily chart, AUD/JPY continues to exhibit a broadly bullish technical profile. The spot price is holding above the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and above the middle line of the Bollinger Bands, indicating resilient underlying demand.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 56.03, remaining in positive territory without entering overbought conditions. This configuration suggests that the latest advance still has potential to extend, as long as the pair trades above these key support averages.

Key Levels: Resistance and Support Zones

Upside momentum faces an initial barrier at the upper Bollinger Band around 113.80, where additional selling interest could emerge and slow further gains. Beyond that, the next significant resistance to monitor is the May 13 high at 114.74.

On the downside, the first notable support is located at the 100-day SMA near 112.70. Below that, the middle Bollinger Band at 112.45 and the lower band around 111.05 form a cluster of technical cushions that could come into play if a deeper corrective decline unfolds.