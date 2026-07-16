EUR/GBP Firm as UK Growth Picture Stays Mixed

Key Moments

EUR/GBP traded around 0.8475 during early European hours on Thursday as the Euro outperformed the Pound.

UK GDP rose 0.1% MoM in May after a 0.1% decline in April, matching expectations and offering limited support to GBP.

Money markets fully priced in a Bank of England rate hike by the November meeting, with another move seen by April 2027.

Euro Gains as Pound Struggles After UK Growth Release

The EUR/GBP pair advanced to roughly 0.8475 in early European trading on Thursday, with the Euro maintaining a firmer tone against the British Pound. The move came after the latest batch of UK economic data, which failed to provide a decisive boost to Sterling.

According to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK gross domestic product increased by 0.1% month-on-month in May. This followed a 0.1% contraction in April and matched market expectations, offering a modest sign of stabilization rather than a strong rebound.

UK Activity Data Sends Mixed Signals

Beneath the headline GDP figure, sector-level data showed a more uneven performance. Industrial output declined, while manufacturing eked out a small gain.

Indicator (UK) Period Latest Reading Previous Consensus GDP (MoM) May 0.1% -0.1% 0.1% Industrial Production (MoM) May -0.5% 0.2% -0.1% Manufacturing Production (MoM) May 0.1% 0.5% -0.2%

Monthly Industrial Production slipped 0.5% in May, reversing a 0.2% rise previously and coming in weaker than the consensus forecast of -0.1%. In contrast, Manufacturing Production edged up 0.1% month-on-month, following a 0.5% increase earlier and beating the anticipated decline of -0.2%.

Despite the divergence across sectors, the overall data mix had little discernible immediate impact on the Pound. The currency remained under pressure against the Euro, with markets focusing more on the interest-rate outlook and inflation risks.

BoE Rate Expectations Anchored by Inflation Concerns

Traders continued to position for further tightening from the Bank of England, amid concerns that higher oil prices could feed into inflation and compel policymakers to retain a hawkish stance. Market pricing indicated that a rate increase by the November policy meeting was fully anticipated.

Money markets also reflected expectations of an additional rate move by April 2027, according to Reuters, underscoring the view that policy will remain restrictive for an extended period.

ECB Stresses Data Dependence as Policy Path Remains Open

On the Euro side, commentary from European Central Bank officials highlighted a flexible, data-driven approach to future decisions. ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the institution is strictly guided by incoming data. The official policy account stated that the June rate hike was not pre-committed as part of a sequence, nor was it assured to be a one-off action.

On Wednesday, ECB Governing Council member Martin Kocher reinforced this stance, noting that the central bank is prepared to deploy monetary policy measures whenever warranted.

Background on the Pound Sterling

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is described as the oldest existing currency, originating in 886 AD, and serves as the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is characterized as the fourth most traded currency in the global foreign exchange market, representing 12% of all transactions with an average daily turnover of $630 billion based on 2022 data.

Key GBP pairs in the FX market include GBP/USD, commonly called “Cable,” which accounts for 11% of trading; GBP/JPY, known among traders as the “Dragon,” at 3%; and EUR/GBP at 2%. Issuance of the Pound Sterling is the responsibility of the Bank of England.

How Bank of England Policy Shapes GBP

The value of the Pound is heavily influenced by monetary policy decisions taken by the Bank of England. The central bank’s primary mandate is “price stability,” interpreted as maintaining inflation around 2%. Its main policy instrument for achieving this goal is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation runs above target, the BoE seeks to curb it by raising interest rates, thereby increasing borrowing costs for households and businesses. This environment tends to be supportive for GBP, as higher rates enhance the appeal of UK assets to international investors. Conversely, when inflation is too low and signals weakening growth, the BoE may lower rates to make credit more affordable, encouraging borrowing and investment, which can weigh on the currency.

Role of Economic Data and Trade Balance in Sterling Moves

Macro data releases provide regular insight into the health of the UK economy and can steer the Pound’s direction. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and labor market figures all feed into expectations for growth and BoE policy, thereby influencing GBP.

A robust set of data generally supports Sterling by attracting foreign capital and increasing the probability of tighter monetary policy. Weaker figures tend to have the opposite effect, putting downward pressure on the currency.

The trade balance is another important gauge for GBP. It measures the gap between export revenues and import spending over a given period. When a country exports more than it imports, the resulting positive trade balance can bolster its currency, as foreign buyers need to purchase that currency to pay for goods. A negative balance, by contrast, can act as a drag.