Swiss Franc Firm as Softer US Inflation Limits USD

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded around 0.8090 during Asian hours after falling 0.7% in the previous session.

U.S. CPI inflation eased to 3.5% year-over-year in June from 4.2% in May, below the 3.8% market consensus.

Swiss producer and import prices declined 2.1% year-over-year in June, extending a three-year deflationary trend.

USD/CHF Stabilizes After Selloff

USD/CHF showed limited movement during Asian trading on Wednesday, hovering near 0.8090 after a prior-session decline of 0.7%. The pair struggled to recover as the U.S. Dollar weakened in response to softer U.S. inflation data, which bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could shift toward a less hawkish monetary stance.

U.S. Inflation Cools More Than Expected

The latest U.S. Consumer Price Index report revealed a notable moderation in price pressures. Headline CPI inflation slowed to 3.5% year-over-year in June, down from May’s three-year high of 4.2% and below the market forecast of 3.8%.

On a monthly basis, headline CPI declined by 0.4% in June, reversing the 0.5% increase recorded in May. The softer readings weighed on the U.S. Dollar as markets reassessed the likelihood of further aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the central bank’s determination to restore price stability in congressional testimony on Tuesday, but did not indicate a shift toward a more forceful policy trajectory.

U.S. CPI Data May June Market Consensus (June) Year-over-year 4.2% 3.5% 3.8% Month-over-month +0.5% -0.4% N/A

Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Expectations

At the same time, escalating tensions between the United States and Iran have pushed oil prices higher and rekindled inflation concerns. The CME FedWatch Tool shows markets are assigning roughly a 50% probability to a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it carried out an additional round of military strikes against Iran. The operation targeted dozens of military sites along the Iranian coastline and near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor that handles nearly 20% of global energy flows. The coordinated action involved U.S. fighter jets, drones, and naval assets deploying precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone infrastructure.

Swiss Price Data Underscore Deflationary Pressures

In Switzerland, producer and import prices fell 2.1% year-over-year in June, a sharper drop than the 1.8% decline recorded in May and extending a three-year deflationary sequence. This represented the largest annual decrease since March and underlined ongoing softness in both domestic and imported price dynamics.

On a monthly comparison, producer and import prices slipped 0.3% in June after a 0.4% decline in May. The latest move was largely attributed to lower petroleum product prices.