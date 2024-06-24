fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Germany’s June business confidence below estimates again

Germany’s June business confidence below estimates again

June 24, 2024 1:59 pm

The Ifo Business Climate gauge for Germany surprisingly dropped to a reading of 88.6 in June from 89.3 in May.

The latest reading also came below market consensus of 89.7.

The sub-index of business expectations decreased to a level of 89 in June from 90.4 in May.

At the same time, the sub-index of current conditions remained stable at 88.3 in June.

The gauges indicated that sentiment had deteriorated at German companies, while Europe’s largest economy was facing difficulty in overcoming stagnation.

In the manufacturing sector, the business climate gauge registered a decline following three straight months of increases, data by the Ifo Institute showed on Monday.

Business sentiment also worsened in German trade.

The Euro was last 0.44% firmer on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair trading at 1.0738.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News