Stripe and Advent Mount $53 Billion Takeover Push for PayPal

Key Moments

Stripe and Advent International reportedly submitted a joint bid valuing PayPal at over $53 billion.

The offer of $60.50 per share represents a 28% premium to PayPal’s latest closing price, according to the report.

PayPal shares climbed more than 15% in U.S. premarket trading following news of the proposal.

Bid Details and Market Reaction

Stripe and Advent International have teamed up on a proposal to acquire PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) in a transaction that would value the digital payments group at more than $53 billion, according to a report from Reuters that cited people familiar with the discussions.

Following the news, PayPal shares surged more than 15% in U.S. premarket trading, reflecting investor optimism over the potential deal terms and takeover premium.

Offer Structure and Financing

The report stated that Stripe and Advent are offering $60.50 in cash for each PayPal share. This price equates to a 28% premium to PayPal’s closing level on Tuesday, based on the Reuters account.

The bid was reportedly submitted earlier in July and is supported by approximately $50 billion in committed bank financing, Reuters said. The latest proposal followed an initial approach in April. According to the report, PayPal has not yet issued a response to either the initial or the subsequent offer.

Bid Component Detail Implied equity value Over $53 billion Offer price per share $60.50 Premium to last close 28% Committed financing About $50 billion from banks

Ownership Plan and Timeline

Under the terms described in the Reuters report, Stripe and Advent intend to jointly own PayPal if the deal proceeds, with each party holding an equal stake in the combined structure. The two bidders are seeking to reach an agreement by the end of the month, according to the same report.

Strategic Focus and Analyst Commentary

Jefferies analyst Hannes Leitne outlined how the potential transaction could be positioned within Stripe’s broader strategy, focusing on PayPal’s consumer-facing operations.

“We believe a Stripe-PYPL combination would target the consumer side (Link, Venmo, Button) rather than the merchant side,” Jefferies analyst Hannes Leitne said.

“While Braintree has been struggling in recent years as it tried to move to a higher pricing model, it would add c$600bn of TPV to Stripe’s enterprise business, which we think has remained behind expectations outside the LLM tailwind, of which it has almost captured 100%,” Leitne added.

Company Response

According to the Reuters report, PayPal did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment regarding the offer.