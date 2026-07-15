Silver Nears $58.50 as Weaker Dollar Lifts Demand

Key Moments

XAG/USD trades around $58.50 per troy ounce in Asian hours after prior-day gains, with potential for a rebound.

US CPI inflation slowed to 3.5% year-over-year in June from 4.2% in May, while headline CPI fell 0.4% on the month.

Markets see roughly a 50% probability of a Fed rate hike in September as oil rises on renewed US-Iran tensions.

Silver Steadies After Recent Advance

Silver prices (XAG/USD) edge lower in Asian trading on Wednesday, hovering near $58.50 per troy ounce after posting gains in the previous session. The non-yielding metal is seen as having room to recover further, with recent US inflation data boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve could lean toward a less hawkish policy stance.

US Inflation Eases, Supporting Rate-Sensitive Metals

Fresh US Consumer Price Index figures show that inflation pressures have cooled more than anticipated. Headline CPI slowed to 3.5% year-over-year in June, retreating from a three-year high of 4.2% in May and undershooting the market forecast of 3.8%. On a month-over-month basis, headline CPI declined by 0.4% in June, reversing the 0.5% increase recorded in May.

The softer inflation profile has strengthened the case for a more cautious approach from the Fed, a backdrop that can be supportive for yield-sensitive assets such as silver.

US Inflation Metrics May June Market Consensus for June CPI, year-over-year 4.2% 3.5% 3.8% CPI, month-over-month +0.5% -0.4% Not stated

Fed Signals Steady Commitment to Price Stability

During congressional testimony on Tuesday, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed the central bank’s focus on restoring price stability. However, he avoided signaling any move toward a more aggressive tightening path. This combination of softer inflation data and a non-committal tone on further policy escalation has moderated expectations for near-term rate hikes.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, market participants are assigning approximately a 50% probability to a Federal Reserve rate increase in September. That outlook is evolving in an environment where oil prices are moving higher on renewed tensions between the US and Iran, keeping inflation risks in focus for investors.

Why Investors Turn to Silver

Silver is a widely traded precious metal that has long served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it typically attracts less attention than gold, it can play a meaningful role in portfolio diversification. Investors may favor silver for its intrinsic value or consider it as a potential hedge in periods of elevated inflation. Access to the metal can be gained through physical holdings such as coins and bars or via exchange-traded funds that mirror its performance on global markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver prices are shaped by a broad set of macroeconomic and market forces. Periods of geopolitical stress or fears of a sharp economic downturn can lift silver due to its perceived safe-haven characteristics, although its response is generally more muted than gold’s. As a non-interest-bearing asset, silver typically benefits when interest rates decline.

Because silver is quoted in US dollars (XAG/USD), movements in the dollar are also critical. A stronger US Dollar often acts as a headwind, while a weaker dollar tends to support higher silver prices. In addition, investment flows, global mining output – silver is substantially more plentiful than gold – and recycling volumes all contribute to supply-demand dynamics.

Industrial and Regional Demand Factors

Industry is a major source of demand for silver, especially in areas such as electronics and solar technology, where the metal’s high electrical conductivity – exceeding that of copper and gold – is valuable. Rising industrial use can push prices higher, while weaker demand generally has the opposite effect.

Economic trends in the US, China, and India are particularly influential. The sizeable industrial sectors in the US and China consume silver across multiple applications, while in India, demand for silver jewelry plays an important role in shaping the market.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver often tracks movements in gold, as both are viewed as safe-haven assets. When gold prices climb, silver typically advances as well. The Gold/Silver ratio – which reflects how many ounces of silver are needed to equal the value of one ounce of gold – is a commonly watched gauge of their relative pricing.

Some market participants interpret a high Gold/Silver ratio as a sign that silver is undervalued or that gold is overvalued. Conversely, a low ratio may be taken to suggest that gold is undervalued relative to silver.