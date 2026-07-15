Pound Advances as Softer U.S. Inflation Hits Dollar

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades near 1.3405 in early Asian hours as the U.S. Dollar softens after a weaker June CPI print.

U.S. headline CPI rose 3.5% YoY in June versus 4.2% in May and a 3.8% forecast, while the monthly rate fell 0.4%.

Market-implied odds of a July Fed hike drop to 16%, while traders fully price a quarter-point BoE hike by September.

GBP/USD Extends Gains in Early Asian Trade

The British Pound is firming against the U.S. Dollar, with GBP/USD edging up toward 1.3405 during Wednesday’s early Asian session. The pair is benefiting from renewed pressure on the Greenback after U.S. inflation data for June came in softer than markets had anticipated, prompting investors to rein in expectations for additional U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening. Attention now turns to the upcoming release of the June U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI), which is expected to be a key focus later in the day.

U.S. Inflation Cools More Than Expected

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed that inflation slowed more than forecast in June. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.5% year-over-year in June, down from 4.2% in May and below the consensus estimate of 3.8%. On a month-over-month basis, headline CPI declined 0.4% in June, compared with a 0.5% increase in the previous month.

Core CPI, which strips out food and energy components, was unchanged on a monthly basis. On an annual basis, core CPI rose 2.6%, easing from a 2.9% gain in May and falling short of the market expectation of 2.8%.

U.S. Inflation Metrics – June June Reading May Reading Market Expectation Headline CPI YoY 3.5% 4.2% 3.8% Headline CPI MoM -0.4% 0.5% Not stated Core CPI YoY 2.6% 2.9% 2.8% Core CPI MoM 0.0% Not stated Not stated

Rate Expectations Shift: Fed vs BoE

The softer inflation profile has led traders to scale back expectations for a near-term Federal Reserve rate increase, dragging on the U.S. Dollar. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the implied probability of a rate hike at the Fed’s July meeting has fallen to 16%, down from 42% on Monday. However, markets still see a relatively high likelihood of further tightening at some point this year, with the probability of an additional rate increase in 2024 standing at 80%, compared with 89% previously.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said on Tuesday the central bank has “no tolerance for persistently elevated inflation,” and he did not think that everything was swell after the CPI report.

In contrast, expectations for the Bank of England’s policy path have firmed. Traders have increased bets on a quicker pace of BoE rate hikes as a surge in oil prices has revived concerns about renewed inflation pressures in the United Kingdom. Markets are fully pricing in a quarter-point BoE rate increase by September, with another move anticipated before the end of the year, according to Bloomberg.

Background on the Pound Sterling

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom and is widely traded on global foreign exchange markets. It is one of the most actively traded currencies worldwide, with substantial daily turnover in major GBP pairs such as GBP/USD (commonly called “Cable”), GBP/JPY (known among traders as the “Dragon”), and EUR/GBP. The currency is issued by the Bank of England.

Monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England are a primary driver of GBP valuation. The central bank focuses on “price stability” around a 2% inflation target and primarily uses interest rate adjustments to pursue this goal. Higher interest rates generally support the Pound by making U.K. assets more attractive to global investors, while lower rates tend to weigh on the currency.

Macroeconomic indicators, including gross domestic product, manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures, and labor market data, also influence the Pound by shaping expectations for growth and BoE policy. Trade performance is another factor: a positive trade balance can support GBP by increasing demand for U.K. exports, whereas a negative balance can exert downward pressure.