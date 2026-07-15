Intel Shares Jump on Manufacturing Gains and Analyst Upgrade

Key Moments

Intel Corporation stock rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after a series of positive manufacturing and analyst developments.

Yields on Intel’s 18A process improved to roughly 85% from approximately 65% the prior quarter, narrowing the gap with TSMC’s N2 node.

KeyBanc raised its Intel price target to $155 from $110 with an Overweight rating, citing yield gains and strong foundry momentum.

Manufacturing Progress Fuels Sentiment

Investing.com — Intel Corporation shares advanced 3.6% in pre-open trading as investors responded to a combination of manufacturing progress and upbeat analyst commentary that supported the company’s foundry-focused turnaround plan.

The key catalyst was a reported step-change in yields on Intel’s 18A leading-edge manufacturing node. Yields climbed to roughly 85% from approximately 65% in the prior quarter, putting the process just behind TSMC’s N2 node at around 90%, while significantly outperforming Samsung’s rival technology. This improvement is being viewed as a critical proof point for Intel’s process roadmap.

In a separate development, reports indicated that production of Intel’s upcoming Nova Lake chips is being transitioned in-house. Bringing this next-generation product under Intel’s own manufacturing umbrella is being interpreted as a sign of rising internal conviction in the 18A process and a move that reduces exposure to external foundry providers.

Analyst Upgrade Reinforces Bullish Case

On Wall Street, KeyBanc added to the positive momentum by lifting its price target on Intel shares to $155 from $110 while reiterating an Overweight rating. The firm’s analyst emphasized that the improved 18A yields are reshaping the overall investment narrative around the stock.

KeyBanc also pointed to Intel Foundry’s customer traction, stating that the unit has secured design wins from a “broad roster of major technology customers.” In addition, the bank underscored that demand for server CPUs remains strong, supported by the growth of agentic AI workloads that are boosting both unit shipments and capacity requirements.

Firm / Index Action / Move Detail Intel Corporation Stock move Rose 3.6% in pre-open trading KeyBanc Price target change Raised to $155 from $110, Overweight rating maintained TSMC N2 Process yield Around 90% Intel 18A Process yield Roughly 85%, up from approximately 65% the prior quarter

ASML Results and Sector Tailwinds

Intel’s rally unfolded against a constructive backdrop for the broader semiconductor space. ASML reported a strong second quarter, delivering revenue and profit above expectations and increasing its full-year outlook for the second time in 2026.

ASML also noted that Intel was the first manufacturer to reach production qualification on High NA EUV lithography, described as the most advanced chip-printing platform currently available. This disclosure reinforced market perceptions of Intel’s leadership in cutting-edge process technology and helped lift sentiment across chip-related names.

During the same session, major U.S. equity benchmarks also moved higher, with the Nasdaq up 0.6%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.3%, and the Dow Jones advancing 0.3%.

Positioning Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Market participants are viewing the combination of internal yield gains, the strategic shift to in-house Nova Lake production, the sizable KeyBanc price target increase, and supportive sector news from ASML as a potent set of catalysts for Intel’s shares.

With Intel’s Q2 earnings release scheduled for later this month, investors appear to be positioning for what could be an important update on the company’s progress in executing its foundry transformation strategy.