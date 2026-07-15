GBP/JPY Nears 2008 Highs as Yen Faces Pressure

Key Moments

GBP/JPY advanced for a second session, reaching a weekly high around 217.70 during early European trade on Wednesday.

The rate differential between the BoE base rate at 3.75% and the BoJ short-term policy rate at 1% keeps carry trades in favor of GBP/JPY.

Heightened risks around US-Iran tensions and potential energy supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz weighed on JPY, while expectations for at least one 25 bps BoE hike by year-end supported GBP.

GBP/JPY Extends Rally Toward Multi-Year Highs

The GBP/JPY cross continued its upward move for a second consecutive session, pushing to a new weekly peak near the 217.70 area in the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The pair is trading close to its strongest level since January 2008 and remains positioned for additional gains, supported by a favorable fundamental backdrop.

Rate Differential Keeps Yen on the Defensive

The Japanese Yen (JPY) has remained under pressure despite the risk that authorities could step in to curb its weakness. A significant gap in borrowing costs between Japan and major peers, including the United Kingdom, continues to weigh on the currency.

According to the article, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its short-term policy rate in June to 1%, described as the highest level since 1995, while the Bank of England’s (BoE) base rate stands at 3.75%. This creates an estimated spread of 275 basis points, supporting so-called JPY-funded carry trades and providing a persistent tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

Central Bank Policy Rate Bank of Japan (BoJ) 1% Bank of England (BoE) 3.75% Approximate Rate Gap 275 bps

Geopolitical and Energy Risks Add to JPY Weakness

Japan’s economy is described as highly exposed to potential disruptions in energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, given its reliance on the Middle East for more than 90% of its crude oil imports. Concerns over a possible closure of this key chokepoint, combined with further escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, have added to the negative tone surrounding the Yen.

In contrast, the British Pound (GBP) has drawn support from reduced domestic political uncertainty, continued hawkish messaging from the BoE, and modest softness in the US Dollar (USD). These drivers reinforce a constructive view on GBP/JPY and are seen as underpinning the bullish bias in the cross.

BoE Expectations Firm After Bailey’s Remarks

In testimony before the Treasury Select Committee, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey addressed the potential consequences of renewed conflict between the US and Iran, stating that the episode showed inflation had not slowed sufficiently. The article notes that following his comments, market participants moved quickly to fully price in at least one 25 basis point rate hike by the end of the year, with a first increase possibly coming as early as September.

This policy outlook is viewed as reinforcing the upside bias in GBP/JPY. The article suggests that the dominant direction for the pair remains higher and that any short-term dips are likely to be treated as buying opportunities by bullish participants.

Pound Sterling: Structure, Policy, and Data Drivers

What Is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is described as the oldest existing currency, dating back to 886 AD, and serves as the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is characterized as the fourth most traded currency in the global foreign exchange (FX) market, representing 12% of all transactions with an average daily turnover of $630 billion according to 2022 data.

Key GBP pairs highlighted in the article include GBP/USD, commonly referred to as “Cable”, which accounts for 11% of FX volume, GBP/JPY, nicknamed the “Dragon” by traders, with a 3% share, and EUR/GBP at 2%. The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England.

Role of Bank of England Policy in GBP Valuation

The article emphasizes that the primary influence on the Pound’s value is monetary policy set by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it is achieving its main target of “price stability,” defined as an inflation rate of around 2%. Its principal instrument for meeting this objective is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation is elevated, the BoE seeks to reduce it by raising interest rates, increasing borrowing costs for households and businesses. This tends to be supportive for GBP, as higher yields make the UK more attractive to international investors. Conversely, when inflation is too low and signals weaker economic momentum, the BoE may cut interest rates to lower borrowing costs, with the aim of stimulating investment and growth.

Impact of Economic Data on GBP

Economic releases are presented as key indicators of the UK’s performance and can shape the direction of the Pound Sterling. Data such as gross domestic product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), and labor market figures can all influence GBP.

Stronger-than-expected data tend to be supportive for the currency, both by attracting foreign capital and by potentially encouraging the BoE to raise interest rates, which would directly underpin GBP. In contrast, weaker data are associated with downside pressure on the Pound.

Trade Balance and Its Effect on the Pound

The article also highlights the importance of the trade balance for GBP. This measure captures the difference between what a country earns from exports and what it spends on imports over a certain period.

If a country sells significant volumes of goods and services overseas, demand from foreign buyers for its currency to pay for those exports can support the currency’s value. As a result, a positive trade balance is seen as constructive for the currency, while a negative balance tends to be a headwind.