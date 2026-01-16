Boeing Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement With Former Spirit White-Collar Staff

Key Moments

About 1,600 white-collar employees formerly at Spirit AeroSystems are covered by a tentative collective bargaining agreement with Boeing.

The deal proposes a 20% increase to wage pools over five years, a $6,000 ratification bonus, and a 10% 401(k) match starting in 2027.

Union members have until 5 pm on January 30 to vote. The current six-year contract expires on January 31, 2026.

Union Reaches Provisional Deal With Boeing

The union representing about 1,600 white-collar employees at fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems announced on Thursday that it reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with Boeing.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace’s (SPEEA) non-engineering bargaining unit in Wichita, Kansas, said its negotiation team unanimously recommended members approve Boeing’s offer.

Background on Acquisition and Negotiations

Boeing completed its $4.7 billion acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems on December 8. Formal contract discussions started only after the transaction closed due to labor law restrictions.

Talks between Boeing and SPEEA were paused until January 5. Negotiators criticized Boeing for being unprepared before that date.

Key Economic and Benefit Terms

James Hatfield, who led the union’s negotiation team, said the company’s proposal improves several areas of the compensation package. He noted that it offers better medical and dental benefits, more vacation time, and fair wage pools for raises.

According to SPEEA, Boeing’s proposal includes the following:

Provision Detail Wage pools 20% increase over five years Promotional funds 50% annual increase Ratification bonus $6,000 Retirement savings 10% 401(k) match starting 2027

Boeing and Union Positions

A Boeing spokesperson said, “We’re pleased the union’s bargaining committee fully endorsed our Best and Final Offer, which provides higher wages, better benefits, and more time off. We encourage our employees to vote ’yes’.”

Union leaders have formally urged members to approve the proposed contract. This reflects the unanimous endorsement from SPEEA’s non-engineering negotiation team.

Next Steps and Contract Timeline

SPEEA stated members have until 5 pm on January 30 to review Boeing’s offer and cast their votes. The existing six-year contract is set to expire on January 31, 2026.