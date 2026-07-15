Conagra Shares Drop on Weak FY2027 Outlook

Key Moments

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is falling 4.6% in pre-market trading to $13.50 after issuing fiscal 2027 guidance below analyst expectations.

The company forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $1.40-$1.50 and a 1%-3% decline in organic net sales, versus a 0.4% decline in fiscal 2026.

The board approved a 50% cut to the quarterly dividend to $0.175 per share, reinforcing a cautious stance already reflected in recent analyst target reductions.

Guidance Miss Drives Pre-Market Selloff

Investing.com — Conagra Brands stock is sliding 4.6% in pre-open trading today to hit $13.50 after the packaged food giant issued fiscal 2027 guidance well below Wall Street expectations alongside its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company guided full-year adjusted EPS to a range of $1.40–$1.50, falling meaningfully short of the analyst consensus near $1.59, and projected organic net sales to decline between 1% and 3% – a steeper deterioration than the 0.4% decline posted in fiscal 2026. Elevated commodity costs, including rising beef prices and tariff-related pressures on steel, were flagged as key headwinds weighing on the outlook.

Dividend Slashed as New CEO Sets Strategy

Compounding the guidance disappointment, Conagra’s board approved a 50% reduction in its quarterly dividend, cutting the payout from $0.35 to $0.175 per share, representing an annualized rate of $0.70. The announcement marked new CEO John Brase’s first earnings call just 45 days into his tenure and confirmed fears that had been building on Wall Street for months.

Ahead of today’s report, a string of analysts had already trimmed their price targets – including Deutsche Bank to $12, Evercore ISI to $13, JP Morgan to $14, and RBC to $16 – while Bernstein had downgraded the stock to Underperform with a $12 target.

Analyst / Firm Rating / Action Price Target Deutsche Bank Price target cut $12 Evercore ISI Price target cut $13 JP Morgan Price target cut $14 RBC Price target cut $16 Bernstein Downgrade to Underperform $12

Market Context and Relative Performance

The broader U.S. equity market is providing no cover for CAG today, with the S&P 500 up just 0.1%, the Dow Jones up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq up 0.3%, underscoring that today’s move is entirely company-driven rather than a sector-wide or macro event. Peers in the packaged food space such as General Mills and J.M. Smucker did not release material news today.

The stock is now trading near its 52-week low of $12.53 and is well off its 52-week high of $20.32, reflecting the sustained pressure the company has faced over the past year.

Investor Takeaways

Taken together, a below-consensus profit outlook, a halved dividend, and an already-cautious analyst community created a potent combination that overwhelmed a technically in-line quarterly beat, sending shares to their lowest levels in recent months in pre-market trading.