Brent Returns to Backwardation on Middle East Risks

Key Moments

The Brent futures curve moved back into backwardation this week, reflecting renewed concerns over near-term crude supply.

The September Brent contract traded at $85.79 per barrel early Wednesday, standing $8 per barrel above the six-month forward contract at $77.49.

A brief period of contango across key Middle Eastern benchmarks ended after fresh hostilities, tanker strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, and the reinstatement of a U.S. naval blockade.

Brent Curve Signals Tightening Near-Term Supply

The structure of the Brent Crude futures market shifted back into backwardation this week, indicating that traders are once again assigning a premium to prompt barrels amid growing geopolitical risk. The move reflects expectations of constrained immediate supply following renewed hostilities in the Middle East, a collapse in tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and the reimposed U.S. naval blockade targeting Iranian oil exports.

Early on Wednesday, the September Brent contract was quoted at $85.79 per barrel, standing roughly $8 per barrel above the Brent contract maturing six months later, which traded at $77.49 per barrel. This configuration underscores a market that is more concerned about short-term availability than longer-dated supply.

Contract Price (per barrel) Spread vs. September Brent September $85.79 Reference Brent six-month forward $77.49 – $8.00

Earlier this week, the first-month Brent contract climbed to a premium of $8.92 per barrel over the sixth-month contract, marking the widest spread since June 10. That level was reached just days before the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding that is now described as “all-but-dead,” according to data compiled by Reuters.

From Contango Back to Backwardation

The latest shift into backwardation follows a short-lived period in which both Brent and major Middle Eastern benchmarks had eased from war-driven tightness. Prices for Brent and regional markers – Dubai, Murban, and Oman futures – had declined after the United States and Iran announced a memorandum of understanding to initiate peace talks, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift the U.S. blockade in the Gulf of Oman that had been designed to curb Iranian oil exports.

By the middle of June, reduced anxiety over prompt crude availability from the Middle East helped push the futures curve for key regional benchmarks into contango. On a Tuesday in that period, Dubai and Murban saw their curve structure flip into contango for the first time since the conflict began on February 28. In a contango market, contracts further out on the curve are priced above near-term deliveries, typically signaling that immediate supply concerns have moderated.

Hostilities Erase a Month of Easing Supply Fears

The contango configuration proved temporary, lasting just under a month. The market structure reversed again after fresh violence erupted over the weekend. Iran struck tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States responded by hitting Iranian targets and reinstating its naval blockade.

With tanker traffic through this critical chokepoint collapsing and the blockade on Iranian exports back in effect, traders moved quickly to reprice near-term supply risk, driving Brent and regional benchmarks back into backwardation and reintroducing a premium for prompt delivery.