Rupee Weakens as Inflation and Trade Deficit Add Pressure

Key Moments

India’s June CPI increased to 4.4% year-on-year, surpassing expectations and marking the highest level since December 2024.

The trade deficit widened to USD30.4bn in June, exceeding forecasts as imports – particularly oil – expanded sharply.

USD/INR advanced 0.3% to 95.62, with authorities encouraging higher dollar deposits from non-resident Indians.

Inflation Surprises on the Upside

Commerzbank’s Dr. Henry Hao and Moses Lim reported that India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June rose to 4.4% year-on-year, driven mainly by food and fuel costs. This outcome exceeded the Bloomberg consensus estimate of 4.2% and compared with 3.9% in May, representing the strongest reading since December 2024.

They noted that, despite the latest acceleration, inflation averaged 3.5% in the first half of 2026, staying below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% mid-point target and the central bank’s FY2026-27 inflation projection of 5.1%. According to their analysis, the recent uptick was largely linked to energy supply disruptions and weaker-than-usual monsoon conditions, which have pushed up food and fuel prices.

Trade Deficit Widens on Strong Import Growth

The analysts highlighted that India’s trade balance deteriorated more than anticipated. The trade deficit expanded to USD30.4bn, overshooting the Bloomberg consensus of USD26.5bn and widening from USD28.2bn in May. The shortfall was primarily attributed to solid import growth.

They cautioned that the deficit could increase further if renewed disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz raise India’s oil import bill and simultaneously weigh on exports to Gulf markets. At the same time, they pointed out that a potential US-India trade agreement might help alleviate the gap, especially if it grants India tariff advantages relative to competing exporters.

Export and Import Dynamics

Exports maintained positive momentum but grew at a slightly slower pace. Shipments abroad rose 15.5% year-on-year, following an 18.0% increase in May. The performance was supported by strong demand for agricultural products and electronic goods.

Imports, however, accelerated more sharply. Inbound shipments climbed 31.0% year-on-year, up from 20.6% in May, marking the fastest growth since August 2022. The surge was led by energy-related purchases as India’s oil bill increased.

Indicator Latest Reading Previous Reading Bloomberg Consensus (if stated) June CPI (yoy) 4.4% 3.9% 4.2% Average CPI, H1 2026 3.5% – – Trade deficit USD30.4bn USD28.2bn USD26.5bn Export growth (yoy) 15.5% 18.0% – Import growth (yoy) 31.0% 20.6% –

Composition of Imports: Oil and Precious Metals

The report emphasized that the jump in imports was largely explained by energy purchases. Petroleum imports increased 40.1% year-on-year, after a 55.8% rise previously, reflecting the impact of elevated global crude prices on India’s import bill.

By contrast, demand for precious metals showed notable moderation. Gold imports slowed sharply to 7.1% year-on-year from 34.0% in May, the weakest growth rate since March. Silver imports contracted by 73.6%, compared with a 86.7% decline previously.

Category Latest yoy change Previous yoy change Petroleum imports 40.1% 55.8% Gold imports 7.1% 34.0% Silver imports -73.6% -86.7%

FX Market: Rupee Under Pressure

In the foreign exchange market, USD/INR moved higher, rising 0.3% to 95.62 yesterday. The pair’s advance was linked to higher oil prices amid renewed tensions in the Middle East, which tend to weigh on the rupee through a larger energy import bill.

On the policy front, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on state-owned banks to intensify efforts to garner additional dollar deposits from non-resident Indians. The report noted that the RBI is subsidizing hedging costs for banks to support these inflows.