Citi Research Turns Positive on Renk, Citing Valuation and Defense Spending Tailwinds

Citi Research raised its rating on Renk Group AG (ETR:R3NK) to “buy” from “neutral” while keeping a €65 price target.

The €65 target implies an expected share price return of 25.7% and a projected total return of 26.3% including dividends.

Citi’s valuation is based on a discounted cash-flow framework that assumes a 17% five-year profit CAGR and a 9% weighted average cost of capital.

Upgrade Driven by Valuation Gap

Citi Research upgraded German defense contractor Renk Group AG (ETR:R3NK) to “buy” from “neutral,” pointing to the stock’s recent underperformance relative to its target price. The firm kept its price objective at €65, a move that coincided with Renk shares rising more than 5% on Tuesday.

According to Citi, the revised recommendation is based primarily on valuation rather than any material change in the company’s underlying fundamentals. The analysts noted that Renk’s share price is trading roughly 25% below their €65 target, which they have reaffirmed.

Forecasts and Currency Assumptions

Citi said its earnings projections for Renk remain broadly intact, with only minor tweaks related to euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate assumptions. Beyond these currency-related adjustments, the brokerage indicated that its core modeling of the business has not significantly shifted.

Market Performance and Return Potential

Renk shares last closed at €51.71 on Dec. 5, corresponding to a market capitalization of €5.17 billion. Based on Citi’s unchanged €65 target, the firm sees an expected share price return of 25.7%.

Including a forecast dividend yield of 0.6%, Citi calculates an anticipated total return of 26.3% for investors.

Metric Value Latest closing price (Dec. 5) €51.71 Market capitalization €5.17 billion Citi target price €65 Implied share price return 25.7% Forecast dividend yield 0.6% Expected total return 26.3%

European Defense Spending Outlook

Citi reiterated its view that European defense budgets are poised to increase as governments seek to bolster their military capabilities. The analysts expect continued growth in defense outlays across the region.

They highlighted several drivers for this trend, including U.S. pressure on European partners to step up defense contributions, commitments under the EU Treaty’s Article 42.7 mutual defense clause, and NATO-related spending obligations.

Within that broader context, Citi maintained its stance that land-based defense platforms are likely to secure a larger portion of incremental European defense expenditures. The brokerage pointed out that Renk’s land-focused operations are more substantial than its naval activities, positioning the company to benefit from this mix shift.

Valuation Framework and Assumptions

Citi’s €65 price target is derived from a discounted cash-flow analysis that incorporates several key assumptions. These include a five-year profit compound annual growth rate of 17%, followed by an 8% growth rate extending out to 2034.

The valuation also assumes 91% cash conversion, a tax rate of 28%, and a weighted average cost of capital of 9%. On this basis, the €65 target corresponds to approximately 27 times Renk’s estimated 2025 EV/EBIT.

Recent Rating Shift and Event Risk

The upgrade comes after Citi removed its previous short-term downside view, which had been linked to the company’s November capital markets day. The brokerage stated that this event-specific risk has now passed, clearing the way for the revised recommendation.

Key Risks Highlighted by Citi

Despite the positive stance, Citi outlined several risk factors that could weigh on the investment case. These include Renk’s relatively limited track record of converting earnings into cash, which could introduce uncertainty around the sustainability of its cash flow profile.

The analysts also cited ambiguity over future German defense spending levels as a potential headwind. Additionally, they warned that a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could dampen market sentiment toward defense-related equities, including Renk.