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Home » Forex and Currency News » NZD Hits Multi-Month High as RBNZ Outlook Lifts AUD

NZD Hits Multi-Month High as RBNZ Outlook Lifts AUD

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • AUD/NZD fell below 1.2000, touching a three-and-a-half-month low at 1.1955 after sliding more than 2% over the last five trading days.
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its Official Cash Rate to 2.50% and signaled more tightening, in contrast with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s June rate hold at 4.35%.
  • Comments from RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway reinforced the bank’s readiness to “act more firmly to re-anchor inflation expectations”.

NZD Extends Rally as AUD/NZD Hits Multi-Month Low

The New Zealand Dollar advanced further against the Australian Dollar on Tuesday, driving the AUD/NZD cross lower for a fifth consecutive trading session. The pair has dropped more than 2% over that period, breaking below the 1.2000 threshold and reaching a three-and-a-half-month low at 1.1955. The move has been driven primarily by diverging monetary policy signals from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

RBNZ Tightens Policy and Signals More to Come

Last week, the RBNZ increased its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 2.50% and indicated that additional rate hikes are likely in the coming months. In the statement accompanying the decision, RBNZ Governor Anna Breman noted that monetary policy remains accommodative and highlighted elevated concerns about second-round inflation effects.

Those concerns were reiterated on Monday by RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway, who warned that the central bank may need to respond more forcefully to inflation risks. Conway stated that the bank will have to “act more firmly to re-anchor inflation expectations”, underscoring the risk that temporary shocks could evolve into sustained price pressures.

RBA Holds Steady Amid Mixed Signals

In contrast, the RBA left its policy rate unchanged at 4.35% in June, signaling a pause to evaluate the impact of three rate hikes implemented earlier this year. This more cautious stance has weighed on the Australian Dollar against its New Zealand counterpart.

Geopolitical developments have further complicated the outlook. The resumption of tensions between the US and Iran this week, together with the resulting rise in Oil prices, has sparked speculation that the RBA could deliver a fourth rate increase before year-end. However, softer-than-expected Australian Consumer Price Index data released last week reduced expectations of any near-term tightening and added additional pressure on the Aussie.

AUD/NZD Snapshot

MetricDetail
Recent low in AUD/NZD1.1955
Move over last five trading daysMore than -2%
RBNZ Official Cash Rate (after latest hike)2.50%
RBA policy rate (June decision)4.35%
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