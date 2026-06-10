Super Micro Unveils $7B Equity Plan for AI Demand Push

Key Moments

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares fell about 9% in premarket trading after announcing a $7.0 billion capital raise.

The company is pursuing a $5.0 billion underwritten public offering, including $1.25 billion in common stock and $3.75 billion in mandatory convertible preferred stock.

An additional $2.0 billion at-the-market equity program is expected to start no earlier than the third quarter of 2026, supporting a roughly $39 billion AI-related order backlog.

Market Reaction to New Financing Strategy

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw its share price drop about 9% in premarket trading on Wednesday after announcing a large-scale capital raising initiative. The server manufacturer outlined plans to secure $7.0 billion in new funding, a move that prompted a cautious response from investors.

The company framed the capital raise as a response to accelerating demand tied to artificial intelligence-related infrastructure, with the fresh funds intended to support a swelling order pipeline.

Breakdown of the $7.0 Billion Capital Raise

Supermicro disclosed a multi-tranche structure for the financing package, designed to access both near-term and longer-term market liquidity. The plan consists of a $5.0 billion concurrent underwritten public offering combined with a separate $2.0 billion at-the-market equity program overseen by major Wall Street firms.

Component Type Size Timing Underwritten public offering Equity and preferred $5.0 billion Concurrent Common stock issuance Common equity $1.25 billion Within public offering Mandatory convertible preferred Depositary shares $3.75 billion Within public offering At-the-market equity program Equity $2.0 billion No earlier than Q3 2026

Structure of the Immediate Public Offering

Within the $5.0 billion underwritten deal, Supermicro is pursuing a dual-track issuance. The company intends to sell $1.25 billion of traditional common stock, giving investors direct equity exposure. In parallel, it plans to issue $3.75 billion in depositary shares that represent newly created mandatory convertible preferred stock, introducing a fixed-income-style component that will ultimately convert into equity.

This blend of common equity and mandatory convertible preferred stock is aimed at broadening the investor base while raising a substantial amount of capital at once.

Capital Needs Driven by AI Infrastructure Backlog

The funding announcement arrives against a backdrop of rising concern in financial markets over the scale of capital required to support the artificial intelligence build-out. The initial negative response from Wall Street reflects apprehension that hardware providers must commit significant upfront resources to secure limited high-end components.

Supermicro indicated that the proceeds are intended to be channeled into the procurement of components necessary to satisfy approximately $39 billion of recently booked customer orders. The backlog covers more than 20 customers seeking advanced AI servers and the company’s Data Center Building Block Solutions over coming quarters.

Future At-the-Market Program for Additional Flexibility

Beyond the immediate underwritten offering, Supermicro outlined a $2.0 billion at-the-market equity program. The company noted that this program is scheduled to commence no earlier than the third quarter of 2026.

By staggering the start of the at-the-market facility, management aims to preserve flexibility in raising additional capital over time as it responds to shifting conditions in the global supply chain and evolving demand for AI infrastructure.