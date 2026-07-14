EUR/CHF Eyes Higher Levels as Technical Outlook Improves

Key Moments

EUR/CHF has moved above its 200-DMA and is confronting resistance defined by the March and April highs.

Societe Generale analysts highlight an attempted breakout from an ascending triangle pattern, which could allow for further upside.

Upside projections are cited at 0.9320 and 0.9380/0.9400, while a move back below the 200-DMA near 0.9215 would increase downside risks.

Societe Generale Flags Key Technical Test in EUR/CHF

Societe Generale technical analysts report that EUR/CHF has climbed above its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) and is currently testing a significant resistance zone aligned with the highs recorded in March and April. This development places the cross at an important technical inflection point for the Swiss Franc against the Euro.

Ascending Triangle Pattern and Upside Projections

According to the analysts, EUR/CHF is in the process of challenging the upper boundary of a formation they describe as an ascending triangle. A sustained break above this boundary would, in their view, open room for a more extended advance in the pair.

The analysts outline specific upside reference levels if the breakout is confirmed. They note that subsequent targets could include a projection at 0.9320, followed by the December 2025 peak situated in the 0.9380/0.9400 area.

Technical Level Description 200-DMA (near 0.9215) Key moving average that has recently been reclaimed and is viewed as pivotal support March/April highs Resistance area currently being tested 0.9320 Next upside projection cited by analysts 0.9380/0.9400 December 2025 peak highlighted as a further upside objective

Risk Scenario if 200-DMA Fails

The technical view also includes a clear downside risk marker. The analysts warn that the constructive picture would be undermined if EUR/CHF fails to maintain levels above the 200-DMA, which they indicate is currently near 0.9215. In such a case, they see the potential for the prior decline in the pair to resume.

Analyst Commentary

“EUR/CHF has moved above its 200-DMA and is now challenging a key resistance marked by the March/April highs.”

“The pair is also attempting to cross the upper boundary of a pattern resembling an ascending triangle, suggesting possibility of a larger up move.”

“The next objectives could be located at projections of 0.9320 and the peak of December 2025 at 0.9380/0.9400.”

“There would be a risk of resumption in decline if the pair fails to hold above the 200-DMA (currently near 0.9215).”