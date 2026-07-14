Bitcoin Holds Support as Traders Eye Break or Rebound

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $62,612 on the 4-hour chart after a nearly 48% drop from its record high.

MACD, SuperTrend, and Ichimoku signals point to downside risks, with key support between $61,800 and $62,500.

Traders are watching three setups: two bearish plans and one countertrend rebound. A $61,800–$62,800 zone remains unclear.

Market Overview

As of Jul 14, 2026, at 07:01 AM UTC, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $62,612 on the 4-hour chart. The price sits just above key support after a nearly 48% drop from its all-time high.

Meanwhile, the market faces a critical point. A sharp move could follow if buyers or sellers take control. However, support has not broken yet, leaving short-term traders with both risks and opportunities.

Technical Backdrop: Bearish Pressure Builds

The current chart structure shows a strong bearish bias. The July 1 uptrend has weakened as momentum indicators turn lower. MACD shows a bearish crossover, SuperTrend has flipped negative, and Bitcoin is testing the lower edge of the Ichimoku Cloud near $62,552.

The main focus remains the $61,800–$62,500 support zone. A break below this area could send Bitcoin toward $58,000. On the other hand, a successful defense may trigger a short-term rebound.

Trading Plan: Bearish and Bullish Scenarios

The analysis presents three main trading setups. Two strategies favor further downside, while one looks for a possible rebound. Additionally, traders should avoid the no-trade zone because price action remains uncertain.

Scenario Bias Entry Level Stop Targets R:R Confidence Best For Bearish (Aggressive) Short $62,200 (breakdown) $62,950 (above micro-high) T1: $60,341

T2: $58,320 T1: 2.48

T2: 5.17 High Active traders Bearish (Conservative) Short $60,200 (after 4h close below $61,112) $61,300 (above 50% Fib) T1: $58,320 1.71 High Patient breakout traders Bullish (Countertrend) Long $61,500 (bounce confirmation) $60,250 (below 61.8% Fib) T1: $63,245

T2: $64,392 T1: 1.56

T2: 2.31 Low Aggressive bottom-fishers

Bearish Setups: Targeting Further Declines

The aggressive bearish setup looks for a breakdown below $62,200. Traders would place a stop at $62,950 above the recent micro-high. The plan targets $60,341 first and $58,320 second, with risk-reward ratios of 2.48 and 5.17.

Meanwhile, the conservative bearish approach waits for stronger confirmation. Traders enter at $60,200 only after Bitcoin closes below $61,112 on the 4-hour chart. The stop sits at $61,300, while the main target remains $58,320.

Bullish Countertrend Setup: Looking for a Bounce

A bullish setup offers a different approach for aggressive traders. This plan waits for a confirmed bounce near $61,500 before entering. The stop sits at $60,250 below the 61.8% Fibonacci level.

The targets stand at $63,245 and $64,392, with risk-reward ratios of 1.56 and 2.31. However, confidence remains low because the broader trend still favors sellers.

No-Trade Zone: Avoiding False Signals

The $61,800–$62,800 range acts as a no-trade zone. Price movement inside this area remains unclear, with conflicting signals creating a higher chance of sudden reversals.

Therefore, traders should wait for a clearer breakout before opening new positions. This approach helps reduce the risk of losses from sharp market swings.

Why These Setups Matter

The bearish view comes from several technical signals. MACD has turned negative, SuperTrend shows selling pressure, and Bitcoin has formed a lower high. Together, these factors suggest sellers remain in control.

However, short positions still face risk. A strong rebound from the $61,100–$60,300 Fibonacci support area could trigger a short squeeze if buyers return.

Key levels define the market outlook. Bulls would regain control above $65,555, while the bearish setup fails below $57,832. Traders should move stops to breakeven after the first target and use a trailing stop after the second target.

Broader Context and Trading Discipline

Bitcoin continues to trade sideways inside a $58,000–$65,000 range. However, short-term pressure remains tilted lower. A break below $61,000 could accelerate selling.

Meanwhile, trading volume has declined during the latest drop. This suggests sellers still control momentum, but their conviction may be weakening.

The current market requires patience and discipline. Traders should wait for confirmation instead of entering positions inside the no-trade zone. Respecting key levels remains more important than predicting every short-term move.