Record Gold Prices Ignite Modern-Day Prospecting Boom in Victoria

Hobby prospectors are flocking to Victoria’s 9,600 sq km “golden triangle” as gold prices hit record highs and detector sales surge.

Minelab’s Gold Monster 2000 detector, priced at A$2,999, sold out nationwide within weeks of its October 20 launch.

Miner’s right permits in Victoria climbed to almost 16,000 by November, with more than 100,000 permits now active statewide.

New Prospectors Chase Old Goldfields

MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) – In Victoria’s historic goldfields, the thrill of discovery is drawing a new wave of fortune seekers back into the bush.

On a recent outing, retired retail worker Vicki Plumridge felt a jolt of excitement when her metal detector sounded near the moss-covered remains of an old structure. Using a plastic trowel, she uncovered a small gold nugget from shallow soil.

A guide estimated the find at about 0.2 grams, worth roughly A$40 ($26.58). However, Plumridge said the experience mattered far more than the money.

“To me, it’s worth a million dollars,” said the 63-year-old, who had bought the detector just days earlier. “My heart is singing.”

Stories like hers are becoming more common across Victoria’s 9,600 sq km “golden triangle.” The region is widely seen as one of the world’s most promising areas for gold nuggets.

According to Reuters interviews with a dozen hobbyists, record gold prices have played a key role. In addition, social media, television shows such as Aussie Gold Hunters, and a love of the outdoors have helped fuel interest.

Detector Sales Surge as Enthusiasm Builds

Plumridge used Minelab’s Gold Monster 2000, which she bought for A$2,999. The detector has quickly become one of the most sought-after models on the market.

According to Leanne Kamp, joint owner of Lucky Strike Gold in Geelong, the Gold Monster 2000 sold out nationwide within weeks of its October 20 launch.

“It’s a great price point,” Kamp said. “We’ve also seen a big jump in sales this year because the gold price has captured people’s attention.”

Meanwhile, international interest has grown. Kamp said customers now arrive from Europe and the United States, adding to demand.

She also noted that each new generation of detectors improves the chances of finding gold. As a result, buyers rush to secure the latest models.

Historic Nuggets and Modern Discoveries

The renewed rush centers on 19th-century gold towns such as Ballarat. These fields helped build Melbourne’s early wealth and shaped Australia’s mining history.

The region is famous for major discoveries. These include the 72 kg Welcome Stranger nugget found in the 1860s and the 27.2 kg Hand of Faith uncovered with a detector in 1980.

More recently, the Victorian government reported that a recreational prospector found a 4.6 kg nugget in February 2023 using modern equipment.

For construction worker Damian Duke, 39, that possibility remains a powerful draw. Duke learned prospecting from his father and now takes his 11-year-old son, Ethan, into the field.

Ethan uses his late grandfather’s detector, while Duke has upgraded his own equipment. “With prices where they are now, you really could find something life-changing,” he said.

Record Gold Prices Support the Rush

Gold prices have reached a series of record highs this year. On Friday, the metal climbed above $4,500 per troy ounce.

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs expects prices to reach $4,900 by the end of 2026. The bank also sees scope for further gains if investors keep diversifying amid geopolitical and fiscal uncertainty.

Gold Market and Policy Metrics Value / Detail Recent gold price peak $4,500+ per troy ounce Goldman Sachs forecast (end-2026) $4,900 per troy ounce Miner’s right permit cost (Victoria) A$28.60 (valid for 10 years) Miner’s right permits issued by November Almost 16,000 Miner’s right permits issued last year Nearly 11,000 Total active permits in Victoria More than 100,000 Exchange rate used $1 = 1.5049 Australian dollars

Permits Hit Records as Participation Rises

In Victoria, hobby prospectors must obtain a miner’s right permit from the state government. The permit allows fossicking with hand tools and lets holders keep any gold they find.

Data from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action show demand has surged. By November, authorities had issued almost 16,000 permits, up sharply from nearly 11,000 a year earlier.

Overall, more than 100,000 miner’s right permits are now active across the state.

Beyond Profit: Lifestyle and Mental Health Benefits

While the hope of a major find attracts many newcomers, long-term prospectors often point to other rewards. Time outdoors, focus, and social connections all play a role.

“It’s really good for your mental health,” said Kelly Smith, 50, from Koondrook. “You can’t think about anything else when you’re out here. I love seeing the wildflowers.”

She added: “You’re not guaranteed to find gold. But you’ll never find anything if you don’t look.”

Global Expansion of Recreational and Small-Scale Mining

Victoria’s experience reflects a wider global trend, according to Ben Harvey of Minelab owner Codan.

Harvey said strong detector sales in Australia, Africa, and the Americas helped double Codan’s share price this year. In Africa, many buyers are artisanal miners aiming to improve their livelihoods.

In Latin America, demand also comes from hobbyists searching for coins and valuables. Meanwhile, ongoing investment in technology has made detectors more accurate.

“Prospectors want to find more gold than last time,” Harvey said. “That’s what drives demand.”