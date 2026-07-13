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Home » Forex and Currency News » Euro Rebounds Against CAD Ahead of BoC Decision

Euro Rebounds Against CAD Ahead of BoC Decision

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/CAD recovers from early weakness to trade slightly positive around 1.6170 during the European session on Monday.
  • Reduced concerns over a prolonged US-Iran conflict support the Euro and drive notable intraday volatility in oil and the US Dollar Index.
  • Markets await Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision, with consensus pointing to an unchanged policy rate at 2.25%.

Euro Regains Ground Versus Canadian Dollar

The Euro (EUR) reverses earlier declines and edges into positive territory against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), with EUR/CAD trading near 1.6170 during the European session on Monday. The currency pair stabilizes as the Euro benefits from improving sentiment that the current tensions in the Middle East may not extend over a prolonged period.

A spokesperson from the Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that efforts from Qatar, Oman, and Pakistan to mediate tensions with the United States (US) continue, contributing to a moderation in market anxiety.

Geopolitics Ripple Through Oil and the US Dollar

Shifting expectations around the US-Iran situation are reflected in both energy and foreign exchange markets. At the time of reporting, WTI Oil is trading 2.13% higher near $73, having surrendered a large portion of earlier gains after briefly climbing toward $75.00.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against six major peers, has moved higher to trade around 100.80. The Canadian Dollar has also retraced much of its early strength as the initial sharp advance in oil prices moderates.

Market IndicatorLatest Context
EUR/CADTurns slightly positive around 1.6170 after early losses
WTI OilUp 2.13% near $73 after pulling back from near $75.00
US Dollar Index (DXY)Trades higher around 100.80

Focus Shifts to Bank of Canada Policy Announcement

Looking ahead, market participants are preparing for the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) upcoming monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Expectations center on the policy rate remaining unchanged at 2.25%. Beyond the decision itself, investors will closely analyze the central bank’s commentary on inflation dynamics and the broader economic outlook for additional guidance on future policy moves.

In the Eurozone, attention remains on the European Central Bank (ECB), as investors seek further indications on whether one additional interest rate increase could still be delivered this year.

BoC Interest Rate Decision – Framework and Expectations

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoC believes inflation will be above target (hawkish), it will raise interest rates in order to bring it down. This is bullish for the CAD since higher interest rates attract greater inflows of foreign capital. Likewise, if the BoC sees inflation falling below target (dovish) it will lower interest rates in order to give the Canadian economy a boost in the hope inflation will rise back up. This is bearish for CAD since it detracts from foreign capital flowing into the country.

BoC Rate Decision SnapshotDetail
Next releaseWed Jul 15, 2026 13:45
FrequencyIrregular
Consensus2.25%
Previous2.25%
SourceBank of Canada
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