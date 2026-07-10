Dollar Slips as Yen Gains on Pension Shift, Easing Tensions

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The U.S. dollar index was broadly flat on Friday but remained on course for a 0.1% weekly decline, its second straight weekly loss.

The yen advanced 0.4%, pushing USD/JPY down 0.6% to 161.44 as reports of a potential domestic investment push by Japan’s GPIF boosted demand.

Federal Reserve minutes and softer U.S. payrolls data prompted investors to scale back bullish dollar positions, while renewed U.S.-Iran diplomatic prospects also weighed on the greenback.

Yen Rallies on Prospects of GPIF Domestic Reallocation

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar edged lower on Friday, setting up a second consecutive weekly loss, as the Japanese yen jumped on signs that Japan may channel more pension fund capital back into domestic markets. An improvement in geopolitical sentiment following renewed U.S.-Iran diplomatic hopes also pressured the greenback.

The broader U.S. dollar index was little changed on the day, leaving it on track for a modest 0.1% decline for the week – a second straight weekly drop. The yen climbed 0.4%, driving the USD/JPY pair down 0.6% to 161.44. The move offered important relief for the Japanese currency, which has been stuck near a 40-year low against the dollar for months.

Friday’s currency moves followed comments from newly appointed Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who said Tokyo is considering structural policy steps aimed at encouraging the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) to significantly increase its exposure to domestic assets.

The GPIF, which manages 293.6 trillion yen ($1.81 trillion) in assets, wields major influence over global capital flows. The possibility that a sizable share of this outbound capital could be redirected back into Japan triggered immediate structural demand for the yen and pushed Japanese 10-year government bond yields lower by 3.4% as bond prices rose.

Policy Shift Marks New Phase in Yen Defense Strategy

The potential change in GPIF allocations points to a more assertive approach by Tokyo in its efforts to support the yen. For more than a year, Japanese authorities have relied heavily on direct intervention – buying yen and selling dollar reserves – alongside persistent verbal warnings aimed at deterring speculative pressure.

These tactics have not meaningfully altered the yen’s broader downtrend, which has been undercut by a wide interest rate gap between the Federal Reserve’s restrictive policy stance and the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary framework.

Fed Policy Uncertainty and Geopolitics Pressure the Dollar

Dollar sentiment was further dampened by minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting, which showed policymakers were sharply split on whether an additional interest rate hike would be needed this year. Combined with softer payrolls data from last week, the minutes led institutional investors to scale back aggressive long positions in the dollar.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week that a ceasefire with Iran was over, but later said Iran had reached out for more talks. The renewed possibility of diplomatic engagement contributed to a softer tone for the greenback.

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