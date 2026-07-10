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Home » Forex and Currency News » Data Rand Gains as Gold Prices Offset Weak Factory Data

Data Rand Gains as Gold Prices Offset Weak Factory Data

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The South African rand traded at 16.32 per dollar at 1524 GMT, up about 0.6% from its previous close.
  • Gold, a key South African export, rose by more than 1% while the U.S. dollar slipped 0.1% against a currency basket.
  • South Africa’s manufacturing output fell 4.3% year-on-year in May after a 2.9% year-on-year decline in April.

Rand Firms on Commodity Support

The South African rand strengthened on Thursday, gaining ground alongside a rise in gold prices despite fresh data showing a deeper contraction in domestic manufacturing activity.

By 1524 GMT, the rand was trading at 16.32 against the U.S. dollar, reflecting an appreciation of about 0.6% compared with its previous close.

Commodity and Currency Moves

Gold prices, an important driver for South Africa’s export revenues, climbed by more than 1%. At the same time, the U.S. dollar edged 0.1% lower against a basket of major currencies, offering additional support to the rand.

Market IndicatorMove
ZAR/USD exchange rate16.32 at 1524 GMT, about 0.6% stronger vs prior close
Gold pricesUp more than 1%
U.S. dollar indexDown 0.1%

Manufacturing Output Declines Sharply

New figures from the national statistics agency showed that South Africa’s manufacturing sector contracted more than expected. Manufacturing output fell 4.3% year-on-year in May, following a 2.9% year-on-year decline in April.

MonthManufacturing Output (Year-on-Year)
April-2.9%
May-4.3%

Equity Market Performance

Equities in Johannesburg finished higher, supported by strength in resource names. The Top-40 index on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed up 1.1%, with mining stocks helping to drive the advance.

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