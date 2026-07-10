Data Rand Gains as Gold Prices Offset Weak Factory Data

Key Moments
- The South African rand traded at 16.32 per dollar at 1524 GMT, up about 0.6% from its previous close.
- Gold, a key South African export, rose by more than 1% while the U.S. dollar slipped 0.1% against a currency basket.
- South Africa’s manufacturing output fell 4.3% year-on-year in May after a 2.9% year-on-year decline in April.
Rand Firms on Commodity Support
The South African rand strengthened on Thursday, gaining ground alongside a rise in gold prices despite fresh data showing a deeper contraction in domestic manufacturing activity.
By 1524 GMT, the rand was trading at 16.32 against the U.S. dollar, reflecting an appreciation of about 0.6% compared with its previous close.
Commodity and Currency Moves
Gold prices, an important driver for South Africa’s export revenues, climbed by more than 1%. At the same time, the U.S. dollar edged 0.1% lower against a basket of major currencies, offering additional support to the rand.
|Market Indicator
|Move
|ZAR/USD exchange rate
|16.32 at 1524 GMT, about 0.6% stronger vs prior close
|Gold prices
|Up more than 1%
|U.S. dollar index
|Down 0.1%
Manufacturing Output Declines Sharply
New figures from the national statistics agency showed that South Africa’s manufacturing sector contracted more than expected. Manufacturing output fell 4.3% year-on-year in May, following a 2.9% year-on-year decline in April.
|Month
|Manufacturing Output (Year-on-Year)
|April
|-2.9%
|May
|-4.3%
Equity Market Performance
Equities in Johannesburg finished higher, supported by strength in resource names. The Top-40 index on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed up 1.1%, with mining stocks helping to drive the advance.