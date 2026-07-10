Data Rand Gains as Gold Prices Offset Weak Factory Data

Key Moments

The South African rand traded at 16.32 per dollar at 1524 GMT, up about 0.6% from its previous close.

Gold, a key South African export, rose by more than 1% while the U.S. dollar slipped 0.1% against a currency basket.

South Africa’s manufacturing output fell 4.3% year-on-year in May after a 2.9% year-on-year decline in April.

Rand Firms on Commodity Support

The South African rand strengthened on Thursday, gaining ground alongside a rise in gold prices despite fresh data showing a deeper contraction in domestic manufacturing activity.

By 1524 GMT, the rand was trading at 16.32 against the U.S. dollar, reflecting an appreciation of about 0.6% compared with its previous close.

Commodity and Currency Moves

Gold prices, an important driver for South Africa’s export revenues, climbed by more than 1%. At the same time, the U.S. dollar edged 0.1% lower against a basket of major currencies, offering additional support to the rand.

Market Indicator Move ZAR/USD exchange rate 16.32 at 1524 GMT, about 0.6% stronger vs prior close Gold prices Up more than 1% U.S. dollar index Down 0.1%

Manufacturing Output Declines Sharply

New figures from the national statistics agency showed that South Africa’s manufacturing sector contracted more than expected. Manufacturing output fell 4.3% year-on-year in May, following a 2.9% year-on-year decline in April.

Month Manufacturing Output (Year-on-Year) April -2.9% May -4.3%

Equity Market Performance

Equities in Johannesburg finished higher, supported by strength in resource names. The Top-40 index on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed up 1.1%, with mining stocks helping to drive the advance.