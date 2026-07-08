Occidental Surges on Analyst Upgrades and Oil Rally

Key Moments

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) climbed 3.8% in pre-market trading after a double upgrade from Evercore to Outperform from Underperform and a price target increase to $65 from $58.

Evercore cited a materially de-levered balance sheet and structurally higher capital efficiency as reshaping OXY’s free-cash-flow profile, though its projected free cash flow per share CAGR through 2030 trails several large peers.

OXY’s sharp move higher occurred against a weaker broader market backdrop, with the S&P 500 down 0.5%, the Dow off 0.3%, and the Nasdaq lower by 1.2%.

Evercore’s Double Upgrade and Target Hike

Investing.com — Occidental Petroleum stock surged 3.8% in pre-open trading today after Evercore issued a double upgrade on Wednesday, lifting its rating on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Outperform from Underperform and raising its price objective to $65 from $58.

Evercore pointed to what it described as a materially de-levered balance sheet along with a structural improvement in capital efficiency. According to the firm, these shifts are reshaping the company’s free-cash-flow trajectory and mark a break from a prolonged stretch in which Occidental lagged both crude benchmarks and the Large Cap E&P cohort.

The research firm stated that these two developments now position Occidental to more accurately mirror underlying commodity dynamics and establish a clearer route back to shareholder returns.

Free Cash Flow Outlook and Peer Comparison

Evercore projects an approximately 8% free cash flow per share compound annual growth rate through 2030, based on assumptions of flat $75 WTI and flat production volumes. The firm highlighted that this projected growth rate is below the roughly 20% it anticipates at Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

Evercore also emphasized that lower well costs and a strategically shallower base decline are expected to reduce maintenance capital requirements over time. In its view, this dynamic supports a flatter but higher free cash flow profile. The firm indicated that it expects Occidental to resume share repurchases around the back half of 2028.

Company Ticker Exchange Projected FCF/Share CAGR (through 2030) Occidental Petroleum OXY NYSE ~8% Chevron CVX NYSE ~20% ConocoPhillips COP NYSE ~20% EOG Resources EOG NYSE ~20% Diamondback Energy FANG NASDAQ ~20%

Stock Setup, Valuation, and Other Analyst Views

On the company-specific side, there were no major corporate announcements or earnings releases published today. However, OXY’s positioning intensified the impact of the commodity-driven move. The stock had fallen roughly 15% over the prior month, compressing its valuation and setting up what was described as a high-beta profile for a sharp rebound.

Analysts are projecting a substantial year-over-year earnings recovery for the current quarter. In addition, Wells Fargo reiterated its Buy rating on the stock as recently as July 2, which has helped keep institutional sentiment constructive.

Market Context and Sector Dynamics

The rally in OXY unfolded against a weaker broader U.S. equity backdrop. The S&P 500 slipped 0.5%, the Dow Jones eased 0.3%, and the Nasdaq declined 1.2%, highlighting that the move in Occidental is being viewed as a sector-specific, commodity-linked divergence rather than part of a broad-based risk-on advance.

Energy names with comparable Permian and upstream exposure would be expected to participate in the same crude-driven strength. At the same time, OXY’s higher sensitivity to oil prices positions it as a more volatile name, both on the upside and downside.

Drivers Behind Today’s Pre-Market Spike

In combination, a sharp crude breakout attributed to geopolitical concerns around supply routes, a significantly discounted entry point after last month’s selloff, and supportive analyst commentary have converged to lift Occidental Petroleum meaningfully in pre-market trading, even as the wider Wall Street indices traded lower.