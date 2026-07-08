EUR/GBP Steadies as Downtrend Momentum Fades

Key Moments

EUR/GBP traded in a tight band between 0.8535 and 0.8650, with sellers unable to extend losses or trigger a decisive rebound.

Geopolitical tensions and firmer Oil prices weighed on risk sentiment and limited any meaningful Euro recovery.

Bullish divergence on the four-hour RSI and a marginally positive MACD reading pointed to a possible corrective move higher.

EUR/GBP Holds Near Lows as Bearish Trend Faces Exhaustion Signs

EUR/GBP remained broadly unchanged on Wednesday, with the pair struggling to gain traction in either direction. Sellers stayed in control above 0.8535, while buyers were unable to secure sustained trading above 0.8650. Price behavior continued to reflect a prevailing downward bias, although some technical signals indicated that bearish momentum might be fading.

On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a bullish divergence, suggesting that despite lower prices, downside pressure could be losing intensity. This divergence raised the prospect that the recent selling phase might be nearing a pause.

Geopolitics, Oil, and Risk Sentiment Pressure Euro Recovery

On the fundamental side, geopolitical risk returned to focus after US President Donald Trump called the US-Iran ceasefire to an end. In parallel, Oil prices rebounded from recent lows, while risk appetite deteriorated, creating a less supportive backdrop for a meaningful Euro rebound.

European Central Bank (ECB) board member José Luis Escrivá stated on Wednesday that the institution should keep all options open, while noting that monetary policy would normally “look through one-off energy price shocks.” The Euro showed little immediate reaction to these remarks.

Technical Outlook: Ending Wedge and Key Levels in Focus

EUR/GBP traded at 0.8548, with price action forming what appeared to be an ending wedge pattern. On the four-hour timeframe, momentum indicators pointed to the possibility of a corrective move amid the bullish divergence in the RSI (14) and a slightly positive signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.

Upside attempts remained limited, with buying interest capped below a descending trendline drawn from the mid-June highs, currently near 0.8565. Additional resistance aligned with the July 2 and 3 highs, located in the 0.8275 area.

On the downside, initial support was identified at the confluence of the one-year lows, at 0.8533, which were reached on Tuesday, and the lower boundary of the wedge pattern, around 0.8530. A further drop would shift focus to the July 2025 lows near 0.8500.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the percentage changes of the Euro against a selection of major currencies. On the day, the Euro showed its strongest performance versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% 0.13% 0.24% -0.21% 0.13% -0.33% -0.01% EUR -0.05% 0.08% 0.20% -0.26% 0.09% -0.37% -0.06% GBP -0.13% -0.08% 0.11% -0.34% -0.01% -0.45% -0.16% JPY -0.24% -0.20% -0.11% -0.45% -0.10% -0.57% -0.27% CAD 0.21% 0.26% 0.34% 0.45% 0.35% -0.13% 0.18% AUD -0.13% -0.09% 0.00% 0.10% -0.35% -0.46% -0.18% NZD 0.33% 0.37% 0.45% 0.57% 0.13% 0.46% 0.29% CHF 0.01% 0.06% 0.16% 0.27% -0.18% 0.18% -0.29%

The heat map reflects how each currency performed against the others. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell provides the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).