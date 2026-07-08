Dollar Gains as Safe-Haven Flows Hit Swiss Franc

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades around 0.8090, extending its advance for a third consecutive session during Asian hours on Wednesday.

US airstrikes on Iran following attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz support the US Dollar via safe-haven demand.

Switzerland’s 10-year government yield moves above 0.34% despite inflation easing to 0.5% in June and unemployment falling to 2.9%.

Dollar Extends Rally Against Swiss Franc

USD/CHF continued to climb for the third straight day, trading near 0.8090 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair gained as the US Dollar drew support from safe-haven flows amid a renewed spike in geopolitical tensions.

The move followed US airstrikes on Iran that were carried out in response to Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The incidents included strikes on a Qatari LNG carrier and a Saudi oil tanker in one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes.

Iranian Response to US Airstrikes

In reaction to the US actions, Iranian officials delivered a sharply critical response. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that the era of bullying and extortion has ended and insisted that Iran will not fold under pressure. The country’s top joint military command condemned the strikes on southern Iran as blatant aggression and vowed a crushing military response.

Tehran also reiterated its stance over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that it will block any US interference in the control and management of the key maritime passage.

Rate Expectations Temper Dollar Upside

Despite the geopolitical backdrop favoring the Greenback, its upside appeared constrained by shifting expectations for US monetary policy. Cooling rate-hike bets followed weaker-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls data released last week.

According to LSEG data, market pricing for total Federal Reserve rate increases by December has eased to roughly 26 basis points, down from 38 basis points just one week earlier.

Swiss Yields Rise as Inflation Concerns Reignite

Swiss fixed income markets reflected the broader global move higher in borrowing costs. Switzerland’s 10-year government bond yield edged above 0.34%, tracking rising yields worldwide as surging oil prices reignited broader inflation worries.

This came even as Swiss domestic inflation slowed to 0.5% in June, marking its first decline in eight months and remaining firmly within the Swiss National Bank’s 0-2% target band.

Supportive Swiss Macro Backdrop

Labor market data added to a generally supportive economic backdrop. Switzerland’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in June 2026, moving below the 3.0% level recorded in the prior two months and coming in better than market expectations of 3.1%.

Swiss Indicator Latest Reading Prior / Reference Comments 10-year government bond yield > 0.34% – Tracking global rise in borrowing costs Inflation (June) 0.5% First decline in eight months Within SNB’s 0-2% target range Unemployment rate (June 2026, non-seasonally adjusted) 2.9% 3.0% in previous two months Improved vs. 3.1% market forecast

IMF Guidance and SNB Policy Stance

The International Monetary Fund recently urged the Swiss National Bank to maintain policy flexibility in the face of potential stagflation risks. The IMF advised that the SNB should remain prepared to tighten policy or cut rates into negative territory if such risks materialize.

In response, the Swiss central bank reaffirmed its commitment to intervening in currency markets as needed to safeguard economic stability.

Swiss Franc: Structure and Role in Global Markets

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies globally, with trading volumes significantly exceeding the scale of the domestic economy. Its valuation is influenced by overall market sentiment, the condition of the Swiss economy, and decisions by the Swiss National Bank, among other drivers.

Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of this peg resulted in a more than 20% surge in the Franc’s value and caused substantial market disruption. While the peg is no longer in place, the currency’s performance remains closely tied to the Euro due to Switzerland’s high economic dependence on the neighboring Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Characteristics of the Franc

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset that investors tend to buy in periods of market turmoil. This status is rooted in perceptions of Switzerland as a country with a stable economy, a strong export sector, large central bank reserves, and a longstanding policy of political neutrality in global conflicts. In times of elevated risk, these features often lead investors to favor CHF over currencies perceived as riskier, typically strengthening the Franc.

Impact of SNB Decisions on CHF

The Swiss National Bank meets four times per year to set monetary policy, less frequently than many other major central banks. It targets an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation exceeds, or is expected to exceed, this target, the SNB may raise its policy rate to contain price pressures. Higher interest rates tend to support the Swiss Franc by boosting yields and making Swiss assets relatively more attractive to investors. Conversely, lower rates generally weigh on CHF.

Economic Data and Franc Valuation

Macroeconomic releases in Switzerland are closely watched for their implications on the currency. While the Swiss economy is generally stable, abrupt changes in growth, inflation, the current account, or the SNB’s foreign currency reserves can trigger notable moves in CHF.

Robust economic growth, low unemployment, and strong confidence indicators typically provide support to the Franc, whereas evidence of weakening momentum is more likely to lead to depreciation.

Eurozone Policy Spillovers to Switzerland

As a small, open economy, Switzerland is heavily reliant on the health of the Eurozone. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s principal economic partner and a key political ally, making Eurozone macroeconomic and monetary policy developments highly important for Switzerland and the Swiss Franc.

Given this deep interdependence, some models indicate that the correlation between the Euro and CHF can exceed 90%, suggesting a near-perfect relationship between the two currencies’ trajectories.