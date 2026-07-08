Bitcoin Falls Below $63K as Geopolitical Risks Weigh

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades near $62,870 after being rejected at the $64,000 resistance level, keeping a short-term bearish tone.

Renewed US-Iran tensions and concerns over crude supply in the Strait of Hormuz weigh on risk sentiment and risk-sensitive assets such as Bitcoin.

The stablecoin market shrank by 2.4% ($7.7 billion) to $312 billion in June, the largest monthly drop since the TerraUSD collapse, coinciding with a 20% decline in BTC.

Geopolitical Tensions Erode Risk Appetite

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to pull back, trading below $63,000 on Wednesday after another unsuccessful attempt to clear resistance around $64,000. The setback comes as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran undermine risk appetite across markets.

The article notes that the US military launched fresh strikes against Iran on Tuesday following reports of attacks on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening an already fragile ceasefire.

In response, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) stated that it targeted 85 US military locations in Bahrain and Kuwait after what it described as a US ceasefire breach, and further claimed it had downed a US MQ9 drone in southern Iran.

At the same time, the US moved to roll back a key concession that had allowed Iran to export oil to global markets. These developments have heightened fears of disruptions in crude supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz and have pushed Crude Oil prices higher.

This deterioration in the interim US-Iran peace arrangement has weighed on risk sentiment. Risk-sensitive assets such as Bitcoin dropped below $63,000 on Wednesday, and the article highlights that a further escalation in hostilities this week could trigger a deeper correction in BTC.

Stablecoin Contraction Signals Softer Crypto Liquidity

Beyond geopolitics, on-chain and market structure data also point to a weaker backdrop for digital assets. Citing a post from Walter Bloomberg on X, the article reports that the stablecoin market contracted by 2.4% in June, a reduction of $7.7 billion, taking the total market size to $312 billion.

This marks the largest monthly contraction in stablecoins since the collapse of TerraUSD in 2022. The decline took place alongside a 20% slide in Bitcoin, underscoring signs of diminished liquidity and softer buying power in the crypto space.

The article warns that if this pattern continues into July, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could come under additional selling pressure, as a shrinking stablecoin supply suggests that fresh capital is leaving the crypto ecosystem and adds to downside risks.

Institutional Flows: Limited Support From Spot BTC ETFs

Institutional participation via exchange-traded products has shown modest improvement but remains insufficient to offset broader weakness. According to SoSoValue data cited in the article, US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $21.44 million on Tuesday, marking a third consecutive day of positive flows.

However, the article stresses that the magnitude of these inflows has been relatively small when compared with the outflows recorded in recent weeks. As a result, they have not been strong enough to provide a meaningful buffer for falling BTC prices. Moreover, if ETF flows were to flip back into negative territory, the article suggests Bitcoin could face additional downside.

Metric Latest Indication Spot BTC ETF net flows (Tuesday) $21.44 million inflow Consecutive days of ETF inflows 3 days Stablecoin market size (June) $312 billion Stablecoin monthly change (June) -2.4% (-$7.7 billion)

Technical Picture: BTC Struggles Below Key Moving Averages

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin is trading around $62,870 on Wednesday, having once again failed to break through resistance in the $64,000 area. The article describes BTC as maintaining a bearish short-term bias, with price holding below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

Technical Level Value Current BTC price (Wednesday) $62,870 50-day EMA $65,577 100-day EMA $69,225 200-day EMA $75,269 Key horizontal resistance $64,004 Major resistance ceiling $84,410 Indicated yearly low (July 1) $57,800

The close clustering of these EMAs overhead is interpreted in the article as a sign that rallies are likely to be corrective within a broader downward phase. This is despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near a neutral reading of 48 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator staying in positive territory, which together point to easing – but not yet reversed – bearish momentum.

On the upside, immediate resistance is identified near the horizontal barrier at $64,004, followed by the 50-day EMA at $65,577. Above that, the 100-day EMA at $69,225 and the 200-day EMA at $75,269 form a broader resistance zone that caps the market before a more significant ceiling at $84,410.

On the downside, the article notes that the data provided do not show clearly defined nearby support levels. As such, a renewed break below $62,000 would likely deepen the ongoing correction and potentially bring BTC closer to the yearly low of $57,800 registered on July 1.