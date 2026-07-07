Salesforce Rebound Gains Steam on Analyst Upgrade

Key Moments

Salesforce stock gained 1.9% in pre-market trading, moving to $168.74 from a prior close of $165.65.

Guggenheim’s John DiFucci upgraded Salesforce from Neutral to Buy with a $228 price target, challenging a bearish AI narrative he described as a “hallucination.”

Recent quarterly revenue reached $11.13 billion, with non-GAAP EPS surpassing consensus and management raising full-year guidance.

Analyst Upgrade Drives Renewed Optimism

Salesforce stock advanced 1.9% in pre-open trading, building on gains as upbeat sentiment from a recent Wall Street upgrade carried into the new week. The stock’s latest move followed a call by Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci, who raised his rating on Salesforce from Neutral to Buy on July 1 and assigned a $228 price target.

In his note, DiFucci argued that the market had been pricing in what he characterized as a catastrophic AI-driven bear case for Salesforce. He referred to that scenario as a “hallucination,” while still recognizing that agentic AI presents real challenges to the company’s business model. He contended that the valuation at the time of his upgrade reflected expectations of a lasting deterioration in Salesforce’s prospects that he believed did not align with reality.

Recent Earnings and Strategic Moves Support the Bull Case

Backing the more constructive view, Salesforce’s latest quarterly results, reported in late May, showed revenue rising to $11.13 billion. The company also delivered a non-GAAP EPS figure that significantly exceeded consensus expectations, prompting management to lift full-year guidance.

Salesforce has been actively reshaping its portfolio, particularly around artificial intelligence. That effort includes the approximately $3.6 billion acquisition of AI customer-service platform Fin. According to analysts at Jefferies, the Fin deal should help accelerate Salesforce’s AI adoption and enhance its Agentforce platform.

In a related move within the enterprise software space, competitor ServiceNow received a concurrent upgrade from Guggenheim, signaling a broader re-rating across the sector.

Market Context and Valuation Perspective

The broader equity environment has not provided additional support on the day, with Nasdaq 100 Futures lower by 0.9% and S&P 500 Futures down 0.1%. Despite the pre-market advance, Salesforce continues to trade well below its 52-week high of $276.80. The current level represents a substantial discount compared with where the shares were a year ago, a gap that some analysts view as making the stock appealing on a forward earnings basis.

Metric Detail Pre-market price $168.74 Prior close $165.65 Pre-market move +1.9% Guggenheim rating Upgraded from Neutral to Buy Guggenheim price target $228 Latest quarterly revenue $11.13 billion Fin acquisition value Approximately $3.6 billion 52-week high $276.80 Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.9% S&P 500 Futures -0.1%

Pre-Market Trading Dynamics

The interplay of a high-profile analyst upgrade disputing the dominant bearish AI narrative, strong recent fundamentals, and a generally constructive macro backdrop has helped Salesforce shares gain traction in early trading. Together, these elements have supported a move in the stock to $168.74 in pre-market activity, up from the previous close of $165.65.