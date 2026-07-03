Stellantis Italy Output Rises but Still Below Target

Key Moments

Stellantis produced 252,223 vehicles in Italy in the January-June 2026 period, a 13.7% increase year-on-year.

The FIM Cisl union expects full-year 2026 production in Italy to reach around 500,000 vehicles, below the 750,000 units built in 2023.

Passenger car output rose 27.7% to 158,193 units, while the Cassino plant was the main laggard with a 36.2% production drop.

Italian Production Expands in First Half

Stellantis recorded a 13.7% rise in vehicle production at its Italian plants in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to figures released by the FIM Cisl trade union.

Across its Italian facilities, the automaker turned out 252,223 vehicles between January and June 2026.

Full-Year Outlook Remains Below Past Levels

FIM Cisl projects that Stellantis’ Italian operations will produce approximately 500,000 vehicles for the full year.

Even at that level, output would remain significantly under the 750,000 vehicles manufactured in 2023 and would not meet the Italian government’s objective of 1 million units per year.

Metric Value / Change H1 2026 total Italy production 252,223 vehicles H1 2026 vs H1 2025 total production +13.7% Projected full-year 2026 Italy production ~500,000 vehicles 2023 Italy production 750,000 vehicles Italian government annual target 1,000,000 vehicles

Passenger Car Segment Drives Growth

Passenger car production – excluding light commercial vehicles – advanced 27.7% year-on-year in the first six months of 2026, reaching 158,193 units.

The stronger performance in this segment was bolstered by new production lines for the Jeep Compass and Fiat 500 hybrid models.

Mixed Performance Across Italian Plants

Most of Stellantis’ Italian factories registered higher volumes over the period, reflecting the broader uptick in production.

The Cassino facility in central Italy was a notable outlier, with output at that plant shrinking 36.2% compared with the same period a year earlier.